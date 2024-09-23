Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Santa Photos — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N Main St., Moscow. Santa will arrive at the store to take photos with children and families, while also offering a complimentary pancake real fast. mbspbs.com.

Christmas High Tea — 2 p.m. The Gladish, 115 NW State St, Pullman. Cost: $50 adults, $30 students and youth. Enjoy a five-course meal featuring savory bites and sweet indulgences. gladishcommunity.org/christmas-high-tea.

‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $22-$14 adults, $17-$8 children. APOD Productions will be performing the rendition of Christmas on the western front during World War I. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.

‘My Spirit Rejoices’ — 7:30 p.m. UI Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Cost: $20 general admission, $8 students. The Palouse Choral Society is inviting the community to its holiday concert. palousechoralsociety.org.

Sunday

Santa Arrives — 10 a.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will be coming to town in a borrowed fire truck, bringing along woolly friends to pet, treats and craft activities. artisanbarn.org.

Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.

‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $22-$14 adults, $17-$8 children. APOD Productions will be performing the rendition of Christmas on the western front during World War I. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 2 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.

‘My Spirit Rejoices’ — 4 p.m. UI Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Cost: $20 general admission, $8 students. The Palouse Choral Society is inviting the community to its holiday concert. palousechoralsociety.org.