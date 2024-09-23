Sections
Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Santa Photos — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N Main St., Moscow. Santa will arrive at the store to take photos with children and families, while also offering a complimentary pancake real fast. mbspbs.com.

Christmas High Tea — 2 p.m. The Gladish, 115 NW State St, Pullman. Cost: $50 adults, $30 students and youth. Enjoy a five-course meal featuring savory bites and sweet indulgences. gladishcommunity.org/christmas-high-tea.

‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $22-$14 adults, $17-$8 children. APOD Productions will be performing the rendition of Christmas on the western front during World War I. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 7 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.

‘My Spirit Rejoices’ — 7:30 p.m. UI Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Cost: $20 general admission, $8 students. The Palouse Choral Society is inviting the community to its holiday concert. palousechoralsociety.org.

Sunday

Santa Arrives — 10 a.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Park Way, Uniontown. Santa will be coming to town in a borrowed fire truck, bringing along woolly friends to pet, treats and craft activities. artisanbarn.org.

Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.

‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’ — 2 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $22-$14 adults, $17-$8 children. APOD Productions will be performing the rendition of Christmas on the western front during World War I. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Auntie Scrooge’ — 2 p.m. Pullman Civic Theater, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Cost: $15. Come watch the comedic Christmas carol retelling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s fourth removed niece. pullmancivictheatre.org.

‘My Spirit Rejoices’ — 4 p.m. UI Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Cost: $20 general admission, $8 students. The Palouse Choral Society is inviting the community to its holiday concert. palousechoralsociety.org.

‘White Christmas’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 children. The Christmas classic features a successful song-and-dance team who become romantically involved with a sister act. kenworthypac.square.site.

Monday

Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.

‘Home Alone’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 children. An eight-year-old is mistakenly left home alone and defends against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve. kenworthypac.square.site.

Tuesday

Trees of Light & Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Friends of Hospice is holding its tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed. visit-pullman.com.

Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.

Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.

Wednesday

‘Die Hard’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult. A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage during a Christmas Party. kenworthypac.square.site.

Wednesday

‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians’ — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 with donation to Westside Food. A Martian ruler kidnaps Santa with the hopes of cheering up the children of Mars. kenworthypac.square.site.

Blue Christmas service — 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow, 111 S Jefferson St., Moscow. The church is inviting anyone to light a candle in memory of a loved one. stmarkschurchmoscow.org.

