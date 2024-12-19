Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Visual, culinary, literary and performing arts will be at several locations across Moscow including: Re/Max Connections, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, One World Cafe, Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen, Pour Company, Moscow Food Co-op and Moscow Contemporary. ci.moscow.id.us.

Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.