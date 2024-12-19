Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday
Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Visual, culinary, literary and performing arts will be at several locations across Moscow including: Re/Max Connections, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, One World Cafe, Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen, Pour Company, Moscow Food Co-op and Moscow Contemporary. ci.moscow.id.us.
Bingo Night — 7 p.m. The Lumberyard, 305 N Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.
Friday
Paws and Claus Photoshoot — 1-4 p.m. Friendship Square, Main St., Moscow. Capture your furry friend’s holiday spirit while picking up a free goodie bag and entering for a chance to win a discounted training session.
Holiday Duets Concert — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. The KB Voice Studio presents its fourth annual holiday concert. owc-moscow.com.
‘Elf’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. An elf travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father. kenworthypac.square.site.