Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday
‘Twelve Songs of Christmas’ Concert — 1-2:30 p.m. Simpsons United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. The church is inviting the community to its concert featuring a variety of hymns and holiday classics. simpsonumc.org.
Train Car Holiday Bazaar — 1-4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Crafts and other locally made seasonal items for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. An angel is sent to help a frustrated business man by showing him what life would have been if he never existed. kenworthypac.square.site.
Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $12, with discounts for first time attendees and students. Lessons at 7:30 p.m., dancing from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Live music from Under the Wire.
Sunday
Monday
December Food Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. The United Way will be handing out fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to meet families’ needs. Idahofoodbank.org.
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m. Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Joy to the World — 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 405 S Van Buren St., Moscow. Celebrate Christmas Eve with the First Presbyterian Church. fpcmoscow.org.