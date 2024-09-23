Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Tuesday

New years @ Noon Celebration — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Join the Palouse Discover Science Center for the annual New Year’s @ Noon celebration. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with family-friendly music and activities, and the New Years ball drop is at noon. This event is included with general admission tickets, and it is free to annual members. palousescience.net.

Backstage New Year’s Eve Party — 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Join the Kenworthy for live music by Moon Owl’s Mages, dancing, drinks and food.

New Years at Inland Oasis — 9 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 Pullman Road, No. 3, Moscow. Join Inland Oasis for a free, all-ages board game night to celebrate the new year.

Wednesday

‘Flow’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘All We Imagine as Light’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 This unrated film centers on two roommates who also work together in a city hospital — head nurse Prabha and recent hire Anu — plus their coworker, cook Parvaty. The film alights on moments of connection and heartache, hope and disappointment to create a soulful study of the transformative power of friendship and sisterhood. kenworthypac.square.site.