Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Plaid Raptor at John’s Alley — 9 p.m. to midnight, John’s Ally Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Plaid Raptor will keep the rock ’n’ roll holiday spirit alive with this live show. Those 21 and older are welcome to come for drinks and dancing.
Sunday
‘Flow’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adult, $5 child. Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species, and will have to team up with them despite their differences. PG. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Returning Student Forum — Noon to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Returning college students have the opportunity to reconnect and share their experiences with current high school students. There will be lunch and raffles.
Tuesday
New years @ Noon Celebration — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Join the Palouse Discover Science Center for the annual New Year’s @ Noon celebration. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with family-friendly music and activities, and the New Years ball drop is at noon. This event is included with general admission tickets, and it is free to annual members. palousescience.net.
Backstage New Year’s Eve Party — 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Join the Kenworthy for live music by Moon Owl’s Mages, dancing, drinks and food.
New Years at Inland Oasis — 9 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 Pullman Road, No. 3, Moscow. Join Inland Oasis for a free, all-ages board game night to celebrate the new year.
Wednesday
‘All We Imagine as Light’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 This unrated film centers on two roommates who also work together in a city hospital — head nurse Prabha and recent hire Anu — plus their coworker, cook Parvaty. The film alights on moments of connection and heartache, hope and disappointment to create a soulful study of the transformative power of friendship and sisterhood. kenworthypac.square.site.