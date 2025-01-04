Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Free Spindle Lessons — Noon to 4 p.m., The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. To celebrate St. Distaff’s Day, the fiber arts store will share the art of spinning. yarnunderground.com.

‘The Order’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The crime thriller is based on true events that pictures a series of bank robberies and car heists in 1983 across the Pacific Northwest. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blonds’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The free screening features Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell playing showgirls who are pursued by a private detective in Paris. kenworthypac.square.site.

Intentions Pizza Party — 7 p.m., John’s Alley Taveryn, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Enjoy pizza and a show.

Martin Watkinson cello concert — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Enjoy a performance by cellist Martin Watkinson

Sunday

Monday