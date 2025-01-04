Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Free Spindle Lessons — Noon to 4 p.m., The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. To celebrate St. Distaff’s Day, the fiber arts store will share the art of spinning. yarnunderground.com.
‘The Order’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The crime thriller is based on true events that pictures a series of bank robberies and car heists in 1983 across the Pacific Northwest. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Gentlemen Prefer Blonds’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The free screening features Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell playing showgirls who are pursued by a private detective in Paris. kenworthypac.square.site.
Intentions Pizza Party — 7 p.m., John’s Alley Taveryn, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Enjoy pizza and a show.
Martin Watkinson cello concert — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Enjoy a performance by cellist Martin Watkinson
Sunday
‘The Order’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The crime thriller is based on true events that pictures a series of bank robberies and car heists in 1983 across the Pacific Northwest. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Trees of Light & Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Friends of Hospice is holding its tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed. visit-pullman.com.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Silents Synced: ‘Nosferatu’ + Radiohead — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The silent classic film is paired with Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums. kenworthypac.square.site.
Wednesday
January Ukulele Sing Along — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Music with lyrics and chords provided. All skill levels welcome.
‘The Truman Show’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Jim Carrey plays an insurance salesman who begins to suspect his whole life is a reality TV show that was made unaware to him. kenworthypac.square.site.