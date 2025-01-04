Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Free Spindle Lessons — Noon to 4 p.m., The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. To celebrate St. Distaff’s Day, the fiber arts store will share the art of spinning. yarnunderground.com.

‘The Order’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The crime thriller is based on true events that pictures a series of bank robberies and car heists in 1983 across the Pacific Northwest. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blonds’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The free screening features Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell playing showgirls who are pursued by a private detective in Paris. kenworthypac.square.site.

Intentions Pizza Party — 7 p.m., John’s Alley Taveryn, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Enjoy pizza and a show.

Martin Watkinson cello concert — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Enjoy a performance by cellist Martin Watkinson

Sunday

‘The Order’ — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The crime thriller is based on true events that pictures a series of bank robberies and car heists in 1983 across the Pacific Northwest. kenworthypac.square.site.

Monday

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.

Tuesday

Trees of Light & Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Friends of Hospice is holding its tradition of honoring loved ones who have passed. visit-pullman.com.

Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.

Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.

Silents Synced: ‘Nosferatu’ + Radiohead — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The silent classic film is paired with Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums. kenworthypac.square.site.

Wednesday

January Ukulele Sing Along — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Music with lyrics and chords provided. All skill levels welcome.

‘The Truman Show’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Jim Carrey plays an insurance salesman who begins to suspect his whole life is a reality TV show that was made unaware to him. kenworthypac.square.site.

Related
Local NewsJan. 4
Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads n...
Local NewsJan. 4
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
Related
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Pullman man injured in altercation over cat
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy