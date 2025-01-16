Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m., Moscow. The Moscow Artwalk returns with visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at locations around town, including Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, The Pierian Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op and Third Street Gallery. ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Community Perspectives Museum Tour with Dr. Hallie Meredith — 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Explore the Marian E. Smith Glass collection and the world of glass with glassblower and former art historian Hallie Meredith. museum.wsu.edu/event/2024-community-perspectives-tour-with-dr-hallie-meredith.
Exhibition Reception for Your Collection: Faculty Remix — 5 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Studio art faculty collaborate by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection.
Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Cost: $5 entry, $2 cards. January host is the Palouse Discovery Science Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., must be 21 or older to attend.
Leslie Budewitz Virtual Author Talk at the Moscow Public Library — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author Leslie Budewitz will give a virtual talk on “A pinch of history and a touch of mystery,” where she will discuss her writing journey and books. latahlibrary.org/events-calendar.
Meet the Artist: Karen Reno — 6 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Meet local artist Karen Reno, the latest exhibitor at the Libey Art Gallery at the Colfax Library. Reno’s work features a series of ink drawings of Colfax architecture. bit.ly/4gWZApn
Moscow Film Society: ‘Hereditary’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences. R. kenworthypac.square.site.
Tanner Laws Music — 8 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. bit.ly/40lEaeq.
Friday
Cards and Coffee — 10 a.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. All adults welcome to join cards and coffee every Friday in January. Bring your favorite game or learn how to play a new one.
Support Groups — 11:30 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Grief and loss support group: 11:30 a.m.; caregiver support group: 12:30 p.m. Support groups meet the third Friday of ever month. Learn more about the support groups at the library’s Facebook event page: bit.ly/3DWCErQ
Calming Coloring & Donuts — Noon to 3 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of coloring for all ages at the library. All ages hour: noon to 1 p.m.; teens: 2-3 p.m.
Inland Oasis Living Room — 6 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, No. 3, Moscow. Enjoy some community time with board games, crafts, coloring books and friends. bit.ly/4jjQwwA.
‘Babygirl’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. R. Also showing at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. kenworthypac.square.site.
Joel Stevens Trio — 7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Cost: $5. bit.ly/3E6HUJi.
Unveiling the Invisible Universe — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5 (cash/check). Learn about astronomy outside the visible wavelengths, preceded by a tour of January skies. Also showing at 5 p.m. Sunday. bit.ly/4hh7klI.
The Hurricane Surfers — 9 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. bit.ly/4hhGoCI
