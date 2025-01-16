Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m., Moscow. The Moscow Artwalk returns with visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at locations around town, including Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, The Pierian Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op and Third Street Gallery. ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

Community Perspectives Museum Tour with Dr. Hallie Meredith — 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Explore the Marian E. Smith Glass collection and the world of glass with glassblower and former art historian Hallie Meredith. museum.wsu.edu/event/2024-community-perspectives-tour-with-dr-hallie-meredith.

Exhibition Reception for Your Collection: Faculty Remix — 5 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. Studio art faculty collaborate by responding to works from the museum’s permanent collection.

Bingo — 6-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Cost: $5 entry, $2 cards. January host is the Palouse Discovery Science Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., must be 21 or older to attend.

Leslie Budewitz Virtual Author Talk at the Moscow Public Library — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author Leslie Budewitz will give a virtual talk on “A pinch of history and a touch of mystery,” where she will discuss her writing journey and books. latahlibrary.org/events-calendar.

Meet the Artist: Karen Reno — 6 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Meet local artist Karen Reno, the latest exhibitor at the Libey Art Gallery at the Colfax Library. Reno’s work features a series of ink drawings of Colfax architecture. bit.ly/4gWZApn

Moscow Film Society: ‘Hereditary’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences. R. kenworthypac.square.site.

Tanner Laws Music — 8 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. bit.ly/40lEaeq.