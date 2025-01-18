Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Video Game Tournament — Noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Register online before the tournament begins to compete in heated games of Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Babygirl’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Actress Nicole Kidman stars as a CEO who puts everything she’s worked for on the line when beginning an affair with a young intern. kenworthypac.square.site.

Plaid Raptor at John’s Alley Tavern — 9 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern , 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Most be 21 years or older.

Sunday

Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.

‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Cultural attitudes are challenged in the 1967 classic film when a Caucasian woman introduces her African American fiance to her family. kenworthypac.square.site.

Unveiling the Invisible Universe — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5 (cash/check). Learn about astronomy outside the visible wavelengths, preceded by a tour of January skies. bit.ly/4hh7klI.

Monday