Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday
Video Game Tournament — Noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Register online before the tournament begins to compete in heated games of Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Babygirl’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Actress Nicole Kidman stars as a CEO who puts everything she’s worked for on the line when beginning an affair with a young intern. kenworthypac.square.site.
Plaid Raptor at John’s Alley Tavern — 9 p.m., John’s Alley Tavern , 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7. Most be 21 years or older.
Sunday
Winter Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Browse products and produce from local vendors. pullmanfarmersmarket.com.
‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Cultural attitudes are challenged in the 1967 classic film when a Caucasian woman introduces her African American fiance to her family. kenworthypac.square.site.
Unveiling the Invisible Universe — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5 (cash/check). Learn about astronomy outside the visible wavelengths, preceded by a tour of January skies. bit.ly/4hh7klI.
Monday
Pray for Our Nation — 8:30 a.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Pray for President-elect Donald Trump, his family and members of Congress before the president takes office on Inauguration Day. Program will include prayers, patriotic songs and short readings from the nation’s founders. More information: (208) 882-2022.
Tuesday
Wheelchair Obstacle Course — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. The Disability Action Center Northwest hosting the course constructed by WSU mechanical engineering students to educate Pullman Public Works employees and the community about common barriers faced by people with disabilities. dacnw.org.
Senior Resource Fair — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Paradise Creek of Olympus and Centerwell Home Health are co-hosting various organizations to answer questions about resources in the area for the elderly community. olympusrl.com.
Writers Give Voice: Reading and Open Mic — 1:45 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. In collaboration with the Holland Terrell Library’s Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections and WSU’s English Department, performers will touch on the theme of the day, “Keep on Pushing: Building Bridges to Sustainability.” museum.wsu.edu/event/2025-writers-give-voice-reading-and-open-mic
Open Mic — 6-9:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Discover Moscow’s talented musicians and view a special showcase celebrating Fiddlin Big Al’s 76th birthday. kenworthypac.square.site.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Wednesday
‘Se7en’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Two detectives hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. kenworthypac.square.site.
