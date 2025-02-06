Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday
Artist Talk with Marilyn Lysohir — 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1525 Wilson Road, Pullman. Learn about this history of chocolate and how it has influenced Marilyn Lysohir’s artistic practices.
How to Talk (or not) to Aliens — 4:30 p.m., Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Hear Dafna Zur, Associate Professor of Korean Literature at Stanford University, speak on North and South Korean science fiction.
Science on Tap — 6 p.m., Hungra Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Learn about Pluto with Jason Barnes.
Art lecture with Gareth Curtiss — 6-7 p.m., Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Learn about sculpting as a career with the artist behind UI’s new mascot monument. uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/asui/recognition.
Bingo Night — 7 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.
‘The Lighthouse’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote New England island in the 1890s. kenworthypac.square.site.
Friday
‘A Complete Unknown’ — 2 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet. kenworthypac.square.site.
Moscow Bluegrass Festival 2025 — 5 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Enjoy performances by Tequila Mule, Wildgrass, Steptoe, Moscow Mules, The Pond and Super Jam over drinks. moscowchamber.com.
Mark Rounds — 6-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Longtime Moscow resident will play folk and country music on guitar. owc-moscow.com.
Jazz Bands & Jazz Choirs — 6:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. An evening of performances featuring the University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs.
‘Out There’ — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check. Learn about our place in the universe; preceded by a tour of February skies.
Backstage Music: The Widow Cameron + Bill Tracy — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12. Two solo sets from local musicians, open to all ages.
‘Love Liz’ — 7:30 p.m., UI Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 general, $6 kids, free students. The UI Department of Theater Arts presents the historical comedy featuring Queen Elizabeth I and her closest friends who try to convince her that marriage will quell her unruly heart. uidaho.edu/theater.
