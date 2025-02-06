Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

Artist Talk with Marilyn Lysohir — 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1525 Wilson Road, Pullman. Learn about this history of chocolate and how it has influenced Marilyn Lysohir’s artistic practices.

How to Talk (or not) to Aliens — 4:30 p.m., Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Hear Dafna Zur, Associate Professor of Korean Literature at Stanford University, speak on North and South Korean science fiction.

Science on Tap — 6 p.m., Hungra Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Learn about Pluto with Jason Barnes.

Art lecture with Gareth Curtiss — 6-7 p.m., Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Learn about sculpting as a career with the artist behind UI’s new mascot monument. uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/asui/recognition.

Bingo Night — 7 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Win cash prizes and gift cards while playing bingo. lumberyardfoodhall.com.

‘The Lighthouse’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote New England island in the 1890s. kenworthypac.square.site.

Friday