Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Saturday

Veterans’ Will Workshop — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Idaho College of Law, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. The UI Veteran Law Association will host a free clinic for veterans in need of updating their will and general information. uidaho.edu/law.

Chocolate Festival — Noon to 3 p.m., Garfield Christian Fellowship, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Shop chocolate and Valentine’s Day gifts with the Garfield Ladies Aid. Funds raised will go toward women in Pakistan starting sewing businesses. Fore more information text 509-339-5265.

Freight Room Displays — 1-4 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Check out new local heritage displays. visit-pullman.com.

‘A Complete Unknown’ — 3:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet. kenworthypac.square.site.

Yellow Dog Flats — 6-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Enjoy a gritty mix of blues and Americana music. owc-moscow.com.

Paint and Sip — 6-9 p.m., Pups and Cups Cafe, 250 E. Main St., Pullman. Cost: $10. Join the WSU Raptor Club by creating art and enjoying specialty cocktails. All proceeds will go toward the club’s birds facility. visit-pullman.com/events.

‘No Exit’ — 7 p.m., The Gladish Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $12 adults, $8 youth. The Gladish Players will perform the gripping existential drama with all proceeds going to support the Kaleidoscope Community Theater Festival in Spokane. cftagladish.org/events.

‘From Ground Zero’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A powerful collection of short films by 22 Palestine filmmakers living through the war in Gaza. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Love Liz’ — 7:30 p.m., UI Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 general, $6 kids, free students. The UI Department of Theater Arts presents the historical comedy featuring Queen Elizabeth I and her closest friends who try to convince her that marriage will quell her unruly heart. uidaho.edu/theater.

Sunday

‘Love Liz’ — 2 p.m., UI Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Cost: $26 general, $6 kids, free students. The UI Department of Theater Arts presents the historical comedy featuring Queen Elizabeth I and her closest friends who try to convince her that marriage will quell her unruly heart. uidaho.edu/theater.

Career Exploration Course — 2-3:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Learn about available career paths and online tools with Palouse Pathways. tinyurl.com/careerexp2025.

Super Bowl Watch Party — 3 p.m., My Office Bar and Grill, 215 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. View the Super Bowl while enjoying wing and drink specials. visit-pullman.com/events.

‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ — 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The classic film features an umbrella shop owner’s daughter who falls in love with a garage mechanic soon before going to fight in Algeria. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Out There’ — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, WSU Campus, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check. Learn about our place in the universe; preceded by a tour of February skies.

‘The Floor’ Watch Party — 6 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Join Palouse Juice owner Toni Salerno and watch the newest episode of Fox’s TV game show she premieres in. palousejuice.com.