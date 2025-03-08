Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Cabin Fever Spin-In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Cost: $2 donation or potluck contribution. Yarn Underground hosts fourth annual event, featuring crafters’ circles, vendors, fleece sale, demonstrations, raffle and potluck.

Makers Club: Lucky Leaf Craft — 10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Bring your creativity and learn to make a four-leaf clover craft. All supplies will be provided. This event is intended for K-Fifth grades.

Stand for Science Rally — Noon to 3 p.m., Pups & Cups Cafe, 250 E. Main St., Pullman. Protest of the Trump administration’s federal funding freezes and firings.

‘Flow’ — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Nickle Boys’ — 3:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, “Nickel Boys” chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African-American men navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘Conclave’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday

‘A Real Pain’ — Noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.

Abstract Collage Class — 1 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $40. Explore 2-D mixed media abstract collage. artisanbarn.org.

‘The Brutalist’ — 2:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.

‘I’m Still Here’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in Brazil, 1971. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.