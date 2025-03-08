Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Cabin Fever Spin-In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Cost: $2 donation or potluck contribution. Yarn Underground hosts fourth annual event, featuring crafters’ circles, vendors, fleece sale, demonstrations, raffle and potluck.
Makers Club: Lucky Leaf Craft — 10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Bring your creativity and learn to make a four-leaf clover craft. All supplies will be provided. This event is intended for K-Fifth grades.
Stand for Science Rally — Noon to 3 p.m., Pups & Cups Cafe, 250 E. Main St., Pullman. Protest of the Trump administration’s federal funding freezes and firings.
‘Flow’ — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Nickle Boys’ — 3:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, “Nickel Boys” chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African-American men navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Conclave’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
‘A Real Pain’ — Noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
Abstract Collage Class — 1 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $40. Explore 2-D mixed media abstract collage. artisanbarn.org.
‘The Brutalist’ — 2:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘I’m Still Here’ — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in Brazil, 1971. Part of the Oscar Recap series. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Bachelor Monday at The Lumberyard — 5-8 p.m., 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Weekly viewing of “The Bachelor.” Free popcorn, discounted appetizers and $5 glasses of wine.
Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Listen to local talent while enjoying a drink or bite. visit-pullman.com.
Tuesday
Seed to Table Beginner Gardening Series — 1 p.m., The Center at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Learn about Indoor seed starts. Registration required, cacwhitman.org/community-garden-2.
Trivia Night — 7-10 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Test your knowledge and compete to be the ultimate trivia buff. visit-pullman.com.
Team Trivia — 7-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Grab a drink or bite to eat while playing trivia with a group. visit-pullman.com.
Karaoke — 8-11 p.m., The Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Sing with friends and listen to local talent. visit-pullman.com.
Wednesday
Moscow Community Investment Cooperative — 3:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. This is the second public information session to discuss cooperative approaches to community development. MCIC is a for-profit real estate investment group and is not sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church. More information: moscowinvestment.org.
Randy Belstad Artist Reception — 6 p.m., Libey Art Gallery, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Tour “Barns and Farmhouses of the Palouse.”
