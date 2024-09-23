Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 5, 2024

Father of Leighton Vander Esch arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

story image illustation

RIGGINS — Darwin Vander Esch, the father of a retired NFL player, was arrested for several domestic violence-related charges.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Idaho County Dispatch received a report of domestic battery at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Seven Devils Road outside of Riggins. Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded and Vander Esch, 61, was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Vander Esch is the father of Leighton Vander Esch, a retired NFL player who was a standout football player at Salmon River High in Riggins, Boise State University and with the Dallas Cowboys. Leighton Vander Esch’s NFL career ran from 2018-23, and he announced his retirement this past March.

Related
Local NewsDec. 5
Provost: UI will still serve students despite changes
Local NewsDec. 5
Dworshak spared from increased drawdown during flood years
Local NewsDec. 5
Inslee cheered by salmon groups for fish-friendly executive ...
Local NewsDec. 5
Sofidel says hello to Lewiston
Related
WSU presidential search narrows to five finalists
Local NewsDec. 5
WSU presidential search narrows to five finalists
Orofino man dies following crash along U.S. Highway 12
Local NewsDec. 5
Orofino man dies following crash along U.S. Highway 12
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Local NewsDec. 5
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
New UI student housing project underway
Local NewsDec. 5
New UI student housing project underway
Lewiston man who died Sunday morning south of Grangeville identified
Local NewsDec. 5
Lewiston man who died Sunday morning south of Grangeville identified
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Local NewsDec. 4
94-year-old woman dies in Tuesday crash on Moscow-Pullman Highway
Councilors chose to cover added costs for Project Downtown overruns
Local NewsDec. 4
Councilors chose to cover added costs for Project Downtown overruns
Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County
Local NewsDec. 4
Nez Perce Tribe receives $1.9M grant to restore creek in Idaho County
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy