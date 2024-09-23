Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus

Washington State University police are investigating a possible sexual assault on campus last week.
The agency said in a news release Monday that officers were made aware of an assault on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.
A female WSU student told police she was grabbed from behind and choked. The news release said she lost consciousness and awoke in the same location where she was originally assaulted, and believes she had been sexually assaulted.
The news release did not provide a description of the subject because the woman did not see them.
More patrols and an increased law enforcement presence on campus will follow this report.
Any information regarding this incident may be reported by calling the Washington State University Police Department at (509) 335-8548.
The University of Idaho has received no reports of any similar instances recently, Executive Director of Communications Jodi Walker said.
The university’s campus safety and security team partners with the Moscow Police Department to ensure the safest conditions possible for students, she said.
Walker said campus security coordinates active patrols with Moscow police, which includes daily coordination of units that go into the evening hours.
Law enforcement will perform additional patrols until the incident in Pullman is resolved, she said.
UI’s campus safety is staffed 24 hours a day, and officers are available to conduct escorts for students moving between locations on campus via SafeWalk.