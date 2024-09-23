Fired staff of Forest Service to head back

Fired U.S. Forest Service workers and other probationary employees of the Department of Agriculture who lost their jobs in a mass firing last month will return, at least temporarily, to the federal government.

The department released a statement Tuesday saying nearly 6,000 recently terminated employees will be reinstated to “pay status” starting today and receive back pay dating to when they were notified they would lose their jobs.

The move doesn’t mean those people will immediately return to their offices or field duties. Nor does it mean they won’t be laid off in the future. The statement said the department “will work quickly to develop a phased plan for return-to-duty, and while those plans materialize, all probationary employees will be paid.”

Spokespersons for the Forest Service and Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for additional details.

The reinstatement is linked to a decision by the U.S. Merit Systems Board last week which declared the firings illegal and initiated a 45-stay. The board ruled evidence indicates the department fired the workers at the direction of the Office of Personnel Management not because of poor performance but instead as a planned effort to reduce the workforce that was directed by an executive order from President Donald Trump.