Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 13, 2025

Firing squad bill gets governor’s signature

Measure makes firing squad Idaho’s primary method of execution, but won’t take effect until July 1, 2026, to allow time for preparations

Laura Guido
Idaho Gov. Brad Little answers questions from members of the media during a legislative preview event in January at the Idaho State Capitol. On Wednesday, Little signed into law a bill that makes firing squad the state's primary mode of execution. It will take effect July 1, 2026.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little answers questions from members of the media during a legislative preview event in January at the Idaho State Capitol. On Wednesday, Little signed into law a bill that makes firing squad the state's primary mode of execution. It will take effect July 1, 2026.Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law making the firing squad the state’s primary method of execution.

Little signed House Bill 37 on Wednesday morning, according to a bill action tracker on the governor’s office website.

Idaho has had the execution method as its secondary method since the passage of a 2023 law, which was made into law amid difficulty in obtaining the chemicals needed for lethal injection.

“I have long made clear my support of capital punishment,” Little said in an emailed statement. “My signing of House Bill 37 is consistent with my support of the Idaho Legislature’s actions in setting the policies around methods of execution in the State of Idaho. As Governor, my job is to follow the law and ensure that lawful criminal sentences are carried out as ordered by the courts.”

House Bill 37 doesn’t go into effect until July 1, 2026. Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, has said that will give the Idaho Department of Correction adequate time to remodel a facility in its maximum-security prison for use of the firing squad and to develop a policy for its use.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The method has rarely been used in the U.S. since the 1970s, although it was used more widely during colonial times and amid the Civil War.

South Carolina on March 7 became the first state to execute a U.S. inmate via firing squad in 15 years. Brad Sigmon chose the method over electric chair or lethal injection, the Associated Press reported.

Idaho is one of five states that authorizes use of a firing squad, although the other states all use another method as their primary, information from the Death Penalty Information Center shows.

There are nine inmates on death row in Idaho.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

Related
Local NewsMar. 13
Prosecutors: Kohberger defense will try to make a case for k...
Local NewsMar. 13
WWAMI bill advances to House
Local NewsMar. 13
Senate passes bill to make changes to Medicaid
Local NewsMar. 13
Senate Republicans: There’s a ‘third way’ to address budget
Related
Tibbals wins Troy DYW competition
Local NewsMar. 13
Tibbals wins Troy DYW competition
Bill aimed at limiting porn access by minors dies in committee
Local NewsMar. 13
Bill aimed at limiting porn access by minors dies in committee
Gar-Pal juniors set to compete at DYW competition
Local NewsMar. 13
Gar-Pal juniors set to compete at DYW competition
Victim of Moscow crash identified
Local NewsMar. 13
Victim of Moscow crash identified
Firing squad bill signed into Idaho law by governor
Local NewsMar. 13
Firing squad bill signed into Idaho law by governor
Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed
Local NewsMar. 12
Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed
Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade school award
Local NewsMar. 12
Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade school award
Fired staff of Forest Service to head back
Local NewsMar. 12
Fired staff of Forest Service to head back
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy