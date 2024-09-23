Firing squad bill gets governor’s signature

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law making the firing squad the state’s primary method of execution.

Little signed House Bill 37 on Wednesday morning, according to a bill action tracker on the governor’s office website.

Idaho has had the execution method as its secondary method since the passage of a 2023 law, which was made into law amid difficulty in obtaining the chemicals needed for lethal injection.

“I have long made clear my support of capital punishment,” Little said in an emailed statement. “My signing of House Bill 37 is consistent with my support of the Idaho Legislature’s actions in setting the policies around methods of execution in the State of Idaho. As Governor, my job is to follow the law and ensure that lawful criminal sentences are carried out as ordered by the courts.”

House Bill 37 doesn’t go into effect until July 1, 2026. Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, has said that will give the Idaho Department of Correction adequate time to remodel a facility in its maximum-security prison for use of the firing squad and to develop a policy for its use.