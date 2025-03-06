Firing squad bill heads to Little

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Wednesday voted 28-7 on a bill to establish the firing squad as the state’s primary method of execution.

Following a 2023 law, the state currently uses the firing squad as a secondary method if lethal injection is unavailable.

House Bill 37 heads to the governor’s desk, and if it goes into effect, would make Idaho the only state in the U.S. to use a firing squad as its primary execution method.

The bill would go into effect July 1, 2026.

Senate sponsor Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said this would give the corrections department time to finish a remodel on a facility to carry out these executions. The Legislature in 2023 appropriated $750,000 for the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) to remodel the F-Block in its maximum security facility in Boise for use of the firing squad.

Ricks and other who spoke in favor of the bill noted the failed execution of Thomas Creech in February 2024 in which the medical team called it off after repeatedly attempts to find a vein, the Associated Press reported. In 2022, the death warrant for Gerald Pizzuto was canceled because the state failed to obtain the chemicals needed for lethal injection.

Ricks argued that the firing squad would be more humane because it is quicker and more certain.

“I am asking for the victims and their families that you support this, and bring justice more quickly,” Ricks said.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was the only Republican to debate against the bill.

He said he understood that it was a problem that the state struggled to obtain the chemicals needed, but that moving to the firing squad was a “big mistake.”

“The optics of that mistake, I think will unfortunately became readily apparent in time,” Foreman said. “Projecting a piece of metal at 3,200 feet per second, give or take, through the human body is anything but humane. I can say that because I’ve seen it. I wished I hadn’t seen it.”

Foreman is an Air Force combat veteran and retired Moscow police officer.

He said that a potential botched firing squad execution would be “more graphic, more mentally, psychologically devastating than any botched attempt with a lethal drug.”