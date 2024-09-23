Fleury recommended for Pullman High

Fleury currently serves as an administration and athletic director at Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale, Wash. He has nine years of secondary teaching experience and 11 years of educational administration expertise.

His recommendation for hire will be presented to the Pullman School District Board of Directors during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Pullman High School Board Room.

Fleury will begin work July 1.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Fleury to Pullman High School,” Superintendent Bob Maxwell stated in the news release. “His passion for student achievement, dedication to fostering a positive school culture, and commitment to equity and inclusion will be valuable assets to our school community. His experience, coupled with his knowledge of athletics and extracurriculars, will help strengthen the connection between academics and student involvement.”