Forensic pathologists reveal cause of death

COLFAX — Medical examiners provided insight into the final moments leading up to the death of 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray.

The trial for 37-year-old Jacob Spray for the alleged killing of his estranged wife in Pullman last March is coming to a close. Witness testimonies that finished Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court primarily focused on expert opinions and autopsy findings.

Court will resume today for closing statements from both sides and a deliberation period for the jury of 14 Whitman County residents, one excused, to decide whether or not to convict Spray of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers determined Wilson-Spray was deceased when found by first responders. Her testimony contradicts the defense’s argument, who claim she was still responsive when located by authorities inside a trailer at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman.

Pillers’ conclusion was based on EMS reports that stated she exhibited no signs of life before, during and after resuscitation efforts.

Pillers and Grant County’s Forensic Pathologist Norman Thiersch performed Wilson-Spray’s autopsy in Moses Lake. She said the procedure was executed outside of Whitman County because the Moses Lake facility was better prepared.

The two ruled Wilson-Spray’s death was a homicide that was caused by compression of the neck. Thiersch determined a significant hemorrhage found within the soft tissue of her throat indicated asphyxiation.