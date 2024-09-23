Forest Service scrubs website of references to climate change

Several recently active U.S. Forest Service web pages about climate change and its impacts on things like wildfires and ecosystems were either blocked or taken down by the agency Friday.

People attempting to access the pages were shown messages saying “You are not allowed to access this page” or “Looks like you wandered off trail.” The blocked pages were active earlier this month, according to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine — a digital library that archives the Internet.

While some of the agency's climate change web pages were still accessible for much of Friday, by late afternoon, the agency’s entire website crashed temporarily.

Both Politico and the Hot Shot Wake Up, a news site specializing in wildfire coverage, reported employees across all agencies overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were instructed by email to delete landing pages about climate change and those that track climate change references.

The reason wasn’t immediately clear but it may be linked to President Donald Trump’s skepticism that climate change is real and caused by burning fossil fuels. Several federal agencies have also deleted or blocked web pages with references to diversity, equity and inclusion. That action follows multiple executive orders from the president to terminate DEI programs.

However, the deletion of references to climate change doesn't appear to be directly linked to an executive order from the president. In addition, climate change web pages hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service that are overseen by the Department of Interior remained active and accessible Friday.