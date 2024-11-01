Sections
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The former city clerk who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the towns of Bovill and Lapwai was sentenced to 21 months in prison this week in federal court.

U.S. District of Idaho Judge David Nye sentenced Tracy Prior to 21 months Wednesday for four counts of wire fraud, to be served concurrently.

Prior is also ordered to pay $416,930 in restitution.

Prior misappropriated $156,760 from Bovill and $287,885 from Lapwai between 2018 and 2020 to fund her shopping and gambling expenses.

According to her attorney Gregory Rauch, Bovill recovered $19,199 of those stolen funds. Lapwai recovered $8,516.

Prior pleaded guilty to her charges in December. She is ordered to serve three years of probation after her release from prison.

