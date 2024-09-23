Former U.S. Congressmen Richard Stallings and Larry LaRocco will take part in town halls Saturday at Lewiston and Moscow to discuss recent happenings in the federal government.
The town halls are being planned by the Nez Perce County Democrats and Latah County Democrats. All are welcome to attend and join in the discussion, according to a news release.
The first event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Steelhead Room at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The Moscow event is planned for 7-9 p.m. in the Great Hall at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
Both events will begin with an introduction by Betty Richardson, former United States Attorney for Idaho and co-lead of the bipartisan group Idaho Women Forward.
The speakers are Stalling, an Idaho congressman from 1985-93, and LaRocco, an Idaho congressman from 1991-95. Both are Democrats. After making remarks, both men will take questions from the audience in a town hall format.