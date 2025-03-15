Foster care ombudsman faces uncertain future

BOISE — The fate of the recently established foster care ombudsman office is murky amid somewhat conflicting budget decisions, unclear committee rules and a proposed policy bill that was rejected over confusion.

The independent office was established during the 2024 session to address persistent frustrations about oversight and the complaint process for people involved in Idaho’s foster care system, the Idaho Press reported.

Bill proposed to eliminate office

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene introduced a bill to eliminate the Office of Health and Social Services Ombudsman in the House State Affairs Committee, but committee members opted not to move forward with it.

He told committee members he had been told the ombudsman position was “unfunded and unfilled” and the bill was meant to “catch up with reality.” The office was created with funding from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare budget in 2024. Gov. Brad Little appointed Trevor Sparrow as the ombudsman in November 2024.

Alfieri was asked what the ombudsman office was for.

He said, “I believe the ombudsman was to look into certain areas of the Health and Welfare Committee, and to look for anything that was out of line and to correct those errors.”

The office is meant to investigate and respond to claims related to services provided to children under the care of the state, according to the bill’s statement of purpose.

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, noted during the meeting that she received a text from Idaho Department Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams, who told her that position was funded this year.

Boyle said she sat through several hearings in which foster families were frustrated by their lack of ability to make complaints if they felt the social workers were not acting in the foster children’s best interest.

“I was appalled at what I was hearing that the social workers are doing,” Boyle said. “I thought this was a good move for foster parents, so I’m not sure why we are getting rid of this.”

Alfieri, who does not sit on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC), said he was told it was the budget writers’ intention to not fund the position.

Committee Chairperson Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said that if the bill were introduced, he intended not to hold a hearing until some questions were answered.

“I’ve got grave reservations about this as well,” Crane said.

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, made a motion to return the bill to the sponsor, rather than introduce it.

“It sounds like, to me, they’re wanting us to remove the position so then they can defund it,” Mickelsen said. “And I’m not sure I’m happy with that.”

Her motion passed, which meant the bill could not come back for a full hearing. It’s possible that Alfieri could try and present a new bill.

Alfieri later declined to tell the Idaho Press who told him the position hadn’t been funded, but said he intended to gather more information on the issue.

Budget decisions

The ombudsman, Sparrow, asked the budget-writing JFAC this year for an additional $50,000 to recruit for the the office’s two open positions, the Idaho Press reported.

The agency’s fiscal year 2025 appropriation was $470,000 to set up the office, according to the legislative budget book.

Through a new process that was implemented two years ago, JFAC passes agency budgets in two steps. First, “maintenance budgets” are passed with no new operating costs, and different agencies are grouped together into large categories of budgets.

The foster care ombudsman’s maintenance budget was included in the fiscal year 2026 maintenance appropriation for economic development — which included base-line spending for several other agencies and commissions, such as the Department of Commerce and the Public Utilities Commission.

This maintenance budget, Senate Bill 1109, passed both chambers and awaits a signature from the governor.

The new spending request by the office later died due to a vote-counting process used this year that the different chambers of the joint committee disagree on.