FROM THE ARCHIVES: A night of fright at Ridenbaugh

This story was originally published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Oct. 27, 2018.

It was on a fall evening in 1999 when Emily Wicks conceived the idea of hosting a student-led haunted house in the University of Idaho's historic Ridenbaugh Hall. The sun, Wicks said, had just begun to set, slanting past the century-old red brick building flanked by skeletal trees, foreshadowing the coming winter - it looked creepy.

"She was sitting here one night and just looked up and saw how creepy it was and thought it would a be great idea - half of the creepiness is already here," Ridenbaugh Haunted House organizer Carly McLean said. "It's already a very, very creepy building - it was an old women's dormitory, and there are a lot of ghost stories that are already told in the music building."

The annual Ridenbaugh Haunted House, now a nearly 20-year tradition, returns to the UI campus today. It will feature two floors of student actors taking part in scenes designed to terrify. While there are other Halloween events throughout campus, McLean said Ridenbaugh Hall, whose narrow hallways and creaking floors already have a reputation for being haunted, was an obvious choice for the site of a haunted house.

The building, now on the National Register of Historic Places, saw its first batch of residents in 1903. As legend has it, the building is still occupied by the restless spirits of its former tenants. McLean said people commonly report eerie circumstances when using the building, which now serves as a practice space for music students. She said students have reported hearing banging and slamming doors on upper floors while practicing alone in the building late at night, but she suspects the most reported phenomena may be related to a woman rumored to have taken her own life inside Ridenbaugh while she was a resident of the building.

"The most common one that people say is that they hear piano coming from outside the building - like very out of tune, incorrect piano coming from outside the windows," McLean said.

The woman who died, McLean said, was a piano major.