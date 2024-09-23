FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II veteran heading for 100

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story was originally published in the Daily News on July 25, 2018. Low died at the age of 100 on June 27, 2019.

Gil Low has traveled the globe and enjoyed the company of celebrities along the way during his 99 years on the planet.

There was that time in Nebraska when he met Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. He met John Wayne when he came aboard his U.S. Navy ship in Hawaii to shoot scenes for a movie. He even enjoyed coffee on a French beach with Elizabeth Taylor.

Low served 30 years in the Navy and has been stationed in Maine, Rhode Island, Kansas, California, Tennessee and Florida; he has spent some of his military career abroad as well.

While he said he enjoyed everywhere he went, New Zealand was his favorite because of the friendly people.

Low now resides at Regency Pullman, an assisted living facility, and will turn 100 in November.

"I outlived my whole family," Low said, noting the lone exception, his daughter, a longtime Washington State University employee.

Low attributes his long life to having been lucky enough to avoid illnesses. He said he was never sick.

"I don't touch alcohol and I don't smoke," Low said.

Low, who said his eyesight and hearing is not what it used to be, said he is unable to "get around much anymore" and it is difficult for him to stand for a long period of time.

Low was born and raised in Nebraska and served in the Navy from 1941 to 1971. He entered the military in September of 1941, a few months prior to the Japanese aerial attack on Pearl Harbor.

Low was stationed in San Diego when the attack happened. He said he and other sailors were heading ashore on "liberty," or leave, when an officer told them, "You're not going anywhere."

"I said, 'Why?' " Low said. "He said, 'The Japanese just attacked Pearl Harbor.' "