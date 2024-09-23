FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II veteran heading for 100

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story was originally published in the Daily News on July 25, 2018. Low died at the age of 100 on June 27, 2019.
Gil Low has traveled the globe and enjoyed the company of celebrities along the way during his 99 years on the planet.
There was that time in Nebraska when he met Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. He met John Wayne when he came aboard his U.S. Navy ship in Hawaii to shoot scenes for a movie. He even enjoyed coffee on a French beach with Elizabeth Taylor.
Low served 30 years in the Navy and has been stationed in Maine, Rhode Island, Kansas, California, Tennessee and Florida; he has spent some of his military career abroad as well.
While he said he enjoyed everywhere he went, New Zealand was his favorite because of the friendly people.
Low now resides at Regency Pullman, an assisted living facility, and will turn 100 in November.
"I outlived my whole family," Low said, noting the lone exception, his daughter, a longtime Washington State University employee.
Low attributes his long life to having been lucky enough to avoid illnesses. He said he was never sick.
"I don't touch alcohol and I don't smoke," Low said.
Low, who said his eyesight and hearing is not what it used to be, said he is unable to "get around much anymore" and it is difficult for him to stand for a long period of time.
Low was born and raised in Nebraska and served in the Navy from 1941 to 1971. He entered the military in September of 1941, a few months prior to the Japanese aerial attack on Pearl Harbor.
Low was stationed in San Diego when the attack happened. He said he and other sailors were heading ashore on "liberty," or leave, when an officer told them, "You're not going anywhere."
"I said, 'Why?' " Low said. "He said, 'The Japanese just attacked Pearl Harbor.' "
Low said he grew up with a man in Nebraska who was one of the 1,177 men who died on the U.S.S. Arizona during the surprise attack.
He said he served in the South Pacific, including in the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, during the war, flying fighter planes at times. He said he protected carrier ships by patrolling surrounding areas.
"I was allowed to shoot only if I was shot at," Low said. He said he never had to pull a trigger in a fighter plane.
Most of the celebrities Low met, such as Wayne, Taylor, Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, were during his 30 years in the service. But he met Earhart when he was 14.
Low said he met her while he was learning to fly in Nebraska.
"She came up to the shack we had, patted me on the head and said, 'Give me a cup of coffee,' " Low said.
Low, who obeyed her command, said his mouth was "as big as a barrel" since he was so amazed at meeting her. He said he spoke with Earhart, who was flying from New York to California, for 30 or 40 minutes.
While he was star-struck in meeting Earhart, Low said John Wayne was the most impressive celebrity he ever met. He said he is a big fan. He even has 11 John Wayne plates hanging in his room at Regency Pullman.
"He was a nice, quiet guy," Low recalled of Wayne. "He wasn't self-centered."
Low said he has lived in Albion or Pullman since 1979, including the last seven years at Regency Pullman.
When he first arrived at the facility, he said he loved playing card games and dominoes and teaching the facility's residents how to play. Now, he said he likes to visit with residents and talk about each other's childhoods.
Low said part of the reason he has made the area his home for almost 40 years is because of the people.
"I love it around here," he said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.