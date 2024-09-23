A GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 for a Pullman firefighter who was injured in a semi-truck crash Monday.
Pita Lopez, 23, was driving home to Spokane after finishing a 48-hour shift with the Pullman Fire Department when she was seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 195 north of Rosalia.
Lopez underwent 10 hours of surgery for life-threatening injuries. She sustained femur fractures, tibia and fibula fractures, internal bleeding, orbital fractures and other injuries in the crash.
The fundraiser’s goal is to garner $20,000 that will help pay for medical and rehabilitation expenses, as well as other costs for Lopez’s recovery.
The public can donate at gofund.me/32ead694.