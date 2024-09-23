Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-on collision

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.Provided photo
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.Provided photo
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.Provided photo
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.
Pita Lopez, a firefighter with the Pullman Fire Department, was injured in a hear-on collision on U.S. Highway 195. A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Lopez's medical and rehabilitation expenses.Provided photo

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 for a Pullman firefighter who was injured in a semi-truck crash Monday.

Pita Lopez, 23, was driving home to Spokane after finishing a 48-hour shift with the Pullman Fire Department when she was seriously injured in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 195 north of Rosalia.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lopez underwent 10 hours of surgery for life-threatening injuries. She sustained femur fractures, tibia and fibula fractures, internal bleeding, orbital fractures and other injuries in the crash.

The fundraiser’s goal is to garner $20,000 that will help pay for medical and rehabilitation expenses, as well as other costs for Lopez’s recovery.

The public can donate at gofund.me/32ead694.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 22
Pullman police arrest suspect in College Hill homicide
Local NewsFeb. 22
Meetings
Local NewsFeb. 22
Physicians urge Idaho to stay in WWAMI
Local NewsFeb. 22
Hantavirus death reported in Whitman County
Related
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
Local NewsFeb. 22
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
reader photo: MLK essay winners
Local NewsFeb. 22
reader photo: MLK essay winners
Bill introduced to create felony crime for malicious lies
Local NewsFeb. 22
Bill introduced to create felony crime for malicious lies
Nearby History: How lentils came to Washington
Local NewsFeb. 22
Nearby History: How lentils came to Washington
Former fed workers say firings will hurt local farmers, ranchers
Local NewsFeb. 22
Former fed workers say firings will hurt local farmers, ranchers
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week
Local NewsFeb. 22
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week
Learning goes beyond ag with Asotin FFA
Local NewsFeb. 22
Learning goes beyond ag with Asotin FFA
Moscow monitoring flood zones
Local NewsFeb. 22
Moscow monitoring flood zones
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy