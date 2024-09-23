Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Carol A. Kraut, 78, of Moscow — 10 a.m. celebration of life and potluck dinner, American Legion (Log Inn), Potlatch.

William ‘Bill’ A. Bartlett, 79, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse River Community Center, 3487 ID-6, Princeton.

JoAnne Lindquist, 77, of Cheney, Wash., and formerly of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St., Post Falls.