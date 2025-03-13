Sections
Gar-Pal juniors set to compete at DYW competition

Kady Grindle, left, and HettyLee Laughary pose for a photo.
Kady Grindle, left, and HettyLee Laughary pose for a photo.Provided photo

GARFIELD — High school juniors HettyLee Laughary and Kady Grindle will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse local program at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Garfield School Auditorium.

The winner will advance to the state level program, with a chance to become the Distinguished Woman of Washington. The Distinguished Young Woman of Washington will then join other state candidates at the 68th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., on June 26, 27 and 28.

Laughary will sing and play guitar Friday during the event’s talent portion. She is the daughter of Corey and Tina Laughary.

Grindle will play “The Magic Flute,” composed by W.A. Mozart. She is the daughter of Travis Grindle and Valerie Grindle

More than $4,000 is set to be awarded at the Garfield-Palouse event.

Tickets can be purchased at the door via Venmo, check or cash. Tickets cost $10 for ages 12 years and older. Younger children are free.

