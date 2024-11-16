Garfield teenager arrested for allegedly making ‘swatting’ calls

The hoax prompted a lockdown at St. Joe’s and approximately nine police officers responded to the scene. An extensive search revealed the threat was fabricated. Over the next two days, the Lewiston Police Department received five additional calls from the same number, including one June 20 claiming that pressure cooker bombs had been placed outside the police department and that an accomplice would harm the dispatcher, according to the news release.

Thomas identified the suspect through search warrants served on various electronic service providers, including Google. Thomas found the suspect in an online chat with another user. The suspect allegedly encouraged the other user to make the calls, provided phone numbers and addresses for targeted locations, and coached the caller on using a virtual private network to conceal their identity.

The teen’s alleged actions extended beyond Lewiston. The investigation linked him to “swatting” calls targeting police departments in at least 13 states, including Texas, Idaho, New York and Hawaii, according to the news release.

The teen also talked in online chats about committing such acts for years and even advertised his services for money, according to the news release. Investigators found digital tools, such as soundboards mimicking gunfire and screams, that were reportedly used to make the calls more convincing.

“These dispatchers listen to very real calls from people experiencing the worst days of their lives,” Thomas wrote in his charging document. “Dispatchers in the moment have no way of knowing what is ‘just a prank’ and what is real.”