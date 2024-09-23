Sections
Local NewsNovember 9, 2024

GOP sees success in north central Idaho

Full election results show strong voter support for GOP candidates

Matt Baney Lewiston Tribune

All the votes in north central Idaho have been counted from Tuesday’s election, and it was a romp for Republicans.

In the five-county region that includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, each contested races was won by a member of the GOP. In races where party affiliation was listed, only one Democrat was elected, and that was Bill Thompson, who ran unopposed for reelection as Latah County prosecutor.

Republican Donald Trump easily carried Idaho in the presidential election, garnering 66.9% of the votes, to 30.4% for Democrat Kamala Harris.

Those percentages were roughly the same in north central Idaho, with Trump collecting 66.3% of the vote and Harris receiving 30.9%.

In the region, the presidential races was closest in Latah County, with Trump getting 52.2% and Harris getting 44.2%, and most lopsided in Idaho County, with Trump getting 82.6% of the vote to Harris’ 14.8%.

IDAHO ELECTION RESULTS

STATEWIDE

President — Donald Trump (Rep), 605,041; Kamala Harris (Dem), 274,821; Robert Kennedy Jr. (Ind), 12,809; Chase Oliver (Lib), 4,462; Jill Stein (Ind), 2,971; Joel Skousen (Con), 1,578; Claudia De la Cruz (Ind), 1,230; Randall Terry (Ind), 1,025; Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind), 514.

MEASURES

Idaho Constitutional Amendment: Non-citizen of the U.S. may not vote in any Idaho election — Yes, 572,740; No, 309,327.

Proposition 1: Open primaries and ranked choice voting — No, 618,651; Yes, 269,831.

U.S. CONGRESS

District 1 — Russ Fulcher (Rep), 331,052; Kaylee Peterson (Dem), 118,527; Matt Loesby (Lib), 9,588; Brendan Gomez (Con), 6,931.

District 2 — Mike Simpson (Rep), 250,117; David Roth (Dem), 126,229; Todd Corsetti (Lib), 21,310; Idaho Law - Carta Sierra (Con), 9,804.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE (area races)

District 2 Senate — Phil Hart (Rep), 23,225; Tom Hearn (Dem, 5,680.

District 2 Seat A — Heather Scott (Rep), 23,353; Loree Peery (Dem), 5,441.

District 2 Seat B — Dale Hawkins (Rep), 21,708; Tami Holdahl (Ind), 5,594; Jennifer Luoma (Lib), 1,056.

District 6 Senate — Dan Foreman (Rep), 14,847; Julia Parker (Dem), 12,986.

District 6 Seat A — Lori McCann (Rep), 17,794; Trish Carter-Goodheart (Dem), 9,648.

District 6 Seat B — Brandon Mitchell (Rep), 16,157; Kathy Dawes (Dem), 11,649.

District 7 Senate — Cindy Carlson (Rep), 19,918; Bill Farmer (Dem), 6,522.

District 7 Seat A — Kyle N. Harris (Rep), 19,802; Vickie Nostrant (Dem), 6,457.

District 7 Seat B — Charlie Shepherd (Rep), 20,222; Dustin Hardisty (Dem), 5,984.

CLEARWATER COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — Mitch Reggear (Rep), 3,911.

County Commissioner District 3 — Ken Harvey (Rep), 3,789.

County Sheriff — Chris Goetz (Rep), 3,843.

County Prosecuting Attorney — E. Clayne Tyler (Rep), 3,682.

Retaining Magistrate David H. Judd — Yes, 3,440; No, 504.

IDAHO COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt (Rep), 8,082.

County Commissioner District 3 — Brad Higgins (Rep), 8,451.

County Sheriff — Doug Ulmer (Rep), 8,710.

County Prosecuting Attorney — Kirk Angus MacGregor (Rep), 8,391.

LATAH COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — Tony Johnson (Rep), 11,477; Mark Thorne (Dem), 8,619.

County Commissioner District 3 — Jason Stooks (Rep), 10,277; John Bohman (Dem), 9,684.

County Sheriff — Richie Skiles (Rep), 11,454; James Fry Jr. (Ind), 6,883; Christopher Middleton (Ind), 1,441.

County Prosecuting Attorney — W.W. Bill Thompson (Dem), 16,135.

Retaining Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall — Yes, 14,456; No, 3,401.

Latah Soil & Water District Supervisors — Kyle N. Hawley, 14,864; David Huggins, 14,492; Kendall Kahl, 14,189. (all three elected)

City of Troy sewer system bond ($4.4 million over 40 years) — Yes, 307; No, 137.

Recall of Juliaetta City Council member Judi Fuller — Yes, 202; No, 81.

Kendrick School District levy ($750,000) — Yes, 599; No, 385.

LEWIS COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — Mike Tornatore (Rep), 1,616.

County Commissioner District 3 — Eric Hasselstrom (Rep), 1,630.

County Sheriff — Jason Davis (Rep), 1,752.

County Prosecuting Attorney — Zachary Pall (Ind), 1,453.

Retaining Magistrate Paige Nolta — Yes, 1,407; No, 174.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — Hannah Liedkie (Rep), 17,181.

County Commissioner District 3 — Joe Gish (Rep), 13,623; Pete Gertonson (Dem), 6,101.

County Sheriff — Bryce Scrimsher (Rep), 17,797.

County Prosecuting Attorney — Justin Coleman (Ind), 16,561.

Retaining Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds — Yes, 14,969; No, 2,389.

Culdesac water system bond ($800,000 over 40 years) — Yes, 84; No, 44.

