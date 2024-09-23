GOP sees success in north central Idaho

All the votes in north central Idaho have been counted from Tuesday’s election, and it was a romp for Republicans.

In the five-county region that includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, each contested races was won by a member of the GOP. In races where party affiliation was listed, only one Democrat was elected, and that was Bill Thompson, who ran unopposed for reelection as Latah County prosecutor.

Republican Donald Trump easily carried Idaho in the presidential election, garnering 66.9% of the votes, to 30.4% for Democrat Kamala Harris.

Those percentages were roughly the same in north central Idaho, with Trump collecting 66.3% of the vote and Harris receiving 30.9%.

In the region, the presidential races was closest in Latah County, with Trump getting 52.2% and Harris getting 44.2%, and most lopsided in Idaho County, with Trump getting 82.6% of the vote to Harris’ 14.8%.

IDAHO ELECTION RESULTS

STATEWIDE

President — Donald Trump (Rep), 605,041; Kamala Harris (Dem), 274,821; Robert Kennedy Jr. (Ind), 12,809; Chase Oliver (Lib), 4,462; Jill Stein (Ind), 2,971; Joel Skousen (Con), 1,578; Claudia De la Cruz (Ind), 1,230; Randall Terry (Ind), 1,025; Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind), 514.

MEASURES

Idaho Constitutional Amendment: Non-citizen of the U.S. may not vote in any Idaho election — Yes, 572,740; No, 309,327.

Proposition 1: Open primaries and ranked choice voting — No, 618,651; Yes, 269,831.

U.S. CONGRESS

District 1 — Russ Fulcher (Rep), 331,052; Kaylee Peterson (Dem), 118,527; Matt Loesby (Lib), 9,588; Brendan Gomez (Con), 6,931.

District 2 — Mike Simpson (Rep), 250,117; David Roth (Dem), 126,229; Todd Corsetti (Lib), 21,310; Idaho Law - Carta Sierra (Con), 9,804.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE (area races)

District 2 Senate — Phil Hart (Rep), 23,225; Tom Hearn (Dem, 5,680.

District 2 Seat A — Heather Scott (Rep), 23,353; Loree Peery (Dem), 5,441.

District 2 Seat B — Dale Hawkins (Rep), 21,708; Tami Holdahl (Ind), 5,594; Jennifer Luoma (Lib), 1,056.

District 6 Senate — Dan Foreman (Rep), 14,847; Julia Parker (Dem), 12,986.

District 6 Seat A — Lori McCann (Rep), 17,794; Trish Carter-Goodheart (Dem), 9,648.

District 6 Seat B — Brandon Mitchell (Rep), 16,157; Kathy Dawes (Dem), 11,649.

District 7 Senate — Cindy Carlson (Rep), 19,918; Bill Farmer (Dem), 6,522.

District 7 Seat A — Kyle N. Harris (Rep), 19,802; Vickie Nostrant (Dem), 6,457.

District 7 Seat B — Charlie Shepherd (Rep), 20,222; Dustin Hardisty (Dem), 5,984.

CLEARWATER COUNTY

County Commissioner District 1 — Mitch Reggear (Rep), 3,911.

County Commissioner District 3 — Ken Harvey (Rep), 3,789.

County Sheriff — Chris Goetz (Rep), 3,843.