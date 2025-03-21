GREAT Day leads to great ideas

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is inspiring the region’s youth by introducing them to science early on.
The local engineering firm held its annual Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology (GREAT) Day, on Thursday at its event center in Pullman. Each year, eighth graders from across the Inland Northwest take a break from school in exchange for hands-on STEM learning.
Senior Media Manager Kate Wilhite said more than 100 students in total came to its GREAT Day events. Around 50 middle schoolers from 17 schools joined SEL in Lewiston last week, and 75 students from nine schools came to the Pullman conference.
John Cassleman, SEL’s program manager for K-12 Education Outreach, said the flagship educational event is the largest the organization does in terms of K-12 outreach.
He said it’s one of many programs the engineering firm hosts. A recent one he mentioned is the day-long Hour of Code, held yearly for Potlatch Elementary School in December.
GREAT Day is meant to give students who are interested in STEM a closer look at what engineering is, Cassleman said. The event focuses on innovation, creativity and problem-solving through activities put on by staff.
Another component is exposing kids to science at a young age to invigorate them to continue learning, Cassleman said.
“We really help drive their interests for a passion that already exists,” he said. “It’s important that we connect and get them excited about learning early on so they continue that.”
Cassleman said the event also instills confidence in students by encouraging them to work together to solve problems through innovation.
GREAT Day offers a unique learning experience compared to classrooms because they’re connected to leaders in STEM, Cassleman said.
SEL’s Vertical Integration Vice President Jessi Hall spoke to students about how innovation can happen anywhere, anytime by anybody.
“Everybody can be an inventor,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are … all of us have great ideas and it’s really important for the betterment of society that we use those.”
Hall said GREAT Day is her favorite event of the year because it means working with kids.
“I’m always surprised at the creativity,” she said. “I love seeing the kids get excited about trying something new and their curiosity.”
Corey Baerlocher, a teacher at Steptoe Elementary School, has brought students to GREAT Day since its launch in 2013. He said the event began as a “smart kids club,” but over the years has become more user-friendly.
“It helps to shed a light on what not only SEL is doing,” he said, “but on the opportunities kids have to innovate, create and come up with ideas on anything.”
He said the event is vital to his students because it gives them the ability to explore ideas in different ways outside of class.
“It’s important that kids understand what they are learning and the curriculum,” he said. “But the ability to think outside of the box … (to) be able to explore their ideas and test out different theories in this way is invaluable.”
Isiah Van Trease and Holly Robinson, eighth graders at Steptoe Elementary School, said their favorite part about GREAT Day was touring SEL’s Research and Development Building, where the company does its manufacturing.
Robinson enjoyed seeing what a day looks like for engineers. Vantrease plans on becoming an architect and wanted to see what it’s like working in STEM.
