Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 31, 2024

Halloween events planned around the area

Trick-or-treating is on the agenda — but so is trunk-or-treating

Lewiston Tribune
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Keep an eye out for little ghosts and goblins walking the street tonight in search of Halloween goodies.

And any trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your neighborhood might be at some of the organized Halloween events around in the region. Here are details about some of them:

LEWISTON

Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m., 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.

Trick of Treat at Cascadia of Lewiston, 4-5 p.m., 2852 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Follow monster footprints and fill your bucket with candy.

Royal Spooktacular, 4-8 p.m., Royal Plaza of Cascadia, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Theme park and trick-or-treating. Free hot dogs, chips and candy.

Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5-6 p.m., Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston — Free event in church parking lot. All are welcome.

TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m., 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.

Trunk-O-Treat, 5-8 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston — Lewiston Parks and Recreation is planning its first trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot with vendors and organizations giving out candy, Nelly Broadcasting providing music and a costume contest for children.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.

Fall Fest, 6-8 p.m., CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston — Community is invited to a free trunk-or-treat-style event. Bounce houses and other carnival-style games will be offered, along with warm drinks.

CLARKSTON

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.

Trick-or-Treat at Evergreen Estates, 5:30-7 p.m., 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston — Event at senior living community with hot dogs, chips and drinks. Each child who dresses up receives approximately a half-pound of candy. There will also be a trunk-or-treat outside of Evergreen Estates hosted by TriState Health at the same time.

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.

Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.

MOSCOW

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Downtown Trick or Treat, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Main Street, Moscow — Businesses in downtown area will participate. Main Street will be closed to traffic.

Moscow FPC Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., 405 S. Van Buren St., First Presbyterian Church of Moscow — Trunk-or-treat in parking lot. All are welcome.

Palouse Place Trick or Treat, 5-7 p.m., Palouse Empire Mall, 1850 Pullman Road, Moscow — Free indoor trick-or-treating for kids 12 and younger.

PULLMAN

Care to Scare Halloween Carnival, 4-7 p.m., Parks and Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman — Free for kids 3-10 and parents. Features trick-or-treating, games, prizes, crafts and a raffle. Halloween costumes are welcome.

GRANGEVILLE

Trunk or Treat at Idaho County Courthouse, 4-6 p.m., 320 W. Main St., Grangeville — At the back parking lot. Lions Club will provide free hot dogs and drinks for kids. There will also be a mini-haunted house.

OROFINO

Rockin’ the Street, 5-7 p.m., Johnson Avenue, Orofino — Trick-or-treating event for families and children. Business owners and community organizations will give our treats and organize games. There will also be karaoke. No cost.

ASOTIN

Trick or Trunk, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Asotin County Fairgrounds, 412 Fairgrounds Road, Asotin — Free event.

KAMIAH

Costume Contest/Trick-or-Treating, 4:15 p.m., Main Street, Kamiah — Lineup for costume contest will be at 4:15 p.m. at fire station, with judging at 4:30. There will be seven categories, with winners receiving $25 in Kamiah Bucks. Trick-or-treating follows.

NEZPERCE

Nezperce Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., near Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth Ave. — Trunk-or-treat, Lions Burger Stand and indoor games.

Nezperce Hotel Murder, 6 p.m., 312 Oak St., Nezperce — Murder mystery at hotel.

WINCHESTER

Winchester Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., downtown Winchester — All are invited to trunk-or-treat.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 31
Public Records
Local NewsOct. 31
UI event helps public enroll in health insurance
Local NewsOct. 31
Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Local NewsOct. 31
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy