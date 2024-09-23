Halloween events planned around the area

Keep an eye out for little ghosts and goblins walking the street tonight in search of Halloween goodies.

And any trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your neighborhood might be at some of the organized Halloween events around in the region. Here are details about some of them:

LEWISTON

Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m., 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.

Trick of Treat at Cascadia of Lewiston, 4-5 p.m., 2852 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Follow monster footprints and fill your bucket with candy.

Royal Spooktacular, 4-8 p.m., Royal Plaza of Cascadia, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston — Theme park and trick-or-treating. Free hot dogs, chips and candy.

Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5-6 p.m., Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston — Free event in church parking lot. All are welcome.

TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m., 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.

Trunk-O-Treat, 5-8 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston — Lewiston Parks and Recreation is planning its first trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot with vendors and organizations giving out candy, Nelly Broadcasting providing music and a costume contest for children.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.

Fall Fest, 6-8 p.m., CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston — Community is invited to a free trunk-or-treat-style event. Bounce houses and other carnival-style games will be offered, along with warm drinks.

CLARKSTON

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.

Trick-or-Treat at Evergreen Estates, 5:30-7 p.m., 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston — Event at senior living community with hot dogs, chips and drinks. Each child who dresses up receives approximately a half-pound of candy. There will also be a trunk-or-treat outside of Evergreen Estates hosted by TriState Health at the same time.

Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.

MOSCOW