Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week

Halloween festivities for children, and even a few for adults, are being planned around the region during the coming week.

Here is a rundown of some of those Halloween events:

TODAY

Pumpkin Palooza, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Lewiston — Fall festival will feature games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll.

Spooktacular Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Haunted Palouse kids carnival, street fair, magic show, bouncy castle.

Halloween Bash, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman — Trunk-or-treat from 3-7 p.m., children’s carnival from 3-7 p.m. and haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

ARF Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville — Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball fundraiser will feature live music by Vintage Youth and catering by Rodonna’s. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville and Rodonna’s in Cottonwood, $40 ($45 at the door).

Fright Festival, 5-11 p.m. today through Sunday, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow — Haunted house, night market, vendor fair, live music, beer garden, spooky maze, ax throwing, car smash and more. Tickets are $10.

Chief Tim ‘R Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston — Cabin, dry sites and tent sites open; reservations can by made at (509) 758-9580 or at camplife.com. Visitors can go trick-or-treating at the camp sites, get their faces painted and enjoy food and drink. The fee to enter is $5 per vehicle.

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday, Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. — Presented by the Clarkston High School Drama Club. Tickets are $5.

Oktoberfest Haunted Maze, 6:30-9:30 p.m. today and Thursday, 318 Sonnen Road, Greencreek — Maze time is approximately 30-45 minutes. Recommended for teens and adults. Beer and wine, chili, hot dogs, concessions and bonfire offered. Presented by American Freedom Defense. Tickets are $7.50.

Haunted Palouse, 7 p.m. today, Main Street, Palouse — Well-known event returns this year. Only open to those 12 and older. Tickets are $40.

SUNDAY

Whitman County Humane Society’s Tails and Treats, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman — Family-friendly fundraising event invites people to bring their pets dressed in costumes for a chance to win prizes. Coffee will be provided by Pups & Cups Cafe. Cash donation of $20 or a donation of specific items is the entry fee.