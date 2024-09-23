Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week

Lewiston Tribune
A pair of ghosts watch passers by Thursday evening in downtown Moscow during the annual Halloween trick or treating event. ,
A pair of ghosts watch passers by Thursday evening in downtown Moscow during the annual Halloween trick or treating event. ,Kai Eiselein/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

Halloween festivities for children, and even a few for adults, are being planned around the region during the coming week.

Here is a rundown of some of those Halloween events:

TODAY

Pumpkin Palooza, 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Lewiston — Fall festival will feature games, crafts, food, a costume contest for people and pets, and the Great Pumpkin Roll.

Spooktacular Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Main Street, Palouse — Haunted Palouse kids carnival, street fair, magic show, bouncy castle.

Halloween Bash, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman — Trunk-or-treat from 3-7 p.m., children’s carnival from 3-7 p.m. and haunted house from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

ARF Halloween Ball Fundraiser, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville — Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball fundraiser will feature live music by Vintage Youth and catering by Rodonna’s. Tickets are available at Ace in Grangeville and Rodonna’s in Cottonwood, $40 ($45 at the door).

Fright Festival, 5-11 p.m. today through Sunday, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow — Haunted house, night market, vendor fair, live music, beer garden, spooky maze, ax throwing, car smash and more. Tickets are $10.

Chief Tim ‘R Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Chief Timothy Park, 13766 U.S. Highway 12, Clarkston — Cabin, dry sites and tent sites open; reservations can by made at (509) 758-9580 or at camplife.com. Visitors can go trick-or-treating at the camp sites, get their faces painted and enjoy food and drink. The fee to enter is $5 per vehicle.

Haunted House, 6-9 p.m. today through Thursday, Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. — Presented by the Clarkston High School Drama Club. Tickets are $5.

Oktoberfest Haunted Maze, 6:30-9:30 p.m. today and Thursday, 318 Sonnen Road, Greencreek — Maze time is approximately 30-45 minutes. Recommended for teens and adults. Beer and wine, chili, hot dogs, concessions and bonfire offered. Presented by American Freedom Defense. Tickets are $7.50.

Haunted Palouse, 7 p.m. today, Main Street, Palouse — Well-known event returns this year. Only open to those 12 and older. Tickets are $40.

SUNDAY

Whitman County Humane Society’s Tails and Treats, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman — Family-friendly fundraising event invites people to bring their pets dressed in costumes for a chance to win prizes. Coffee will be provided by Pups & Cups Cafe. Cash donation of $20 or a donation of specific items is the entry fee.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pumpkin Party at Pomeroy, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, corner of Third and Pataha streets, Pomeroy — Music, food and free entry to win a pumpkin for the first 25 children.

Uniontown’s Annual Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, 400 N. Park Way, Uniontown — Free trunk-or-treating event for children. All trunks also welcome starting at 2 p.m.

Team Orchards Trunk or Treat & Car Show, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Prestige Care, 1014 Burrell Ave., Lewiston — Classic cars, vendors and local businesses will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

WEDNESDAY

Trunk-of-Treat Spooktacular, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston — Free, family-friendly event is open to public. Event will be in parking lot on east side of hospital.

THURSDAY

Lewiston Center Mall Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 1804 19th Ave., Lewiston — Trick-or-treaters encouraged to stop by the mall dressed in costumes. Vendors are welcome.

Nezperce Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., near Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth Ave. — Trunk-or-treat, Lions Burger Stand and indoor games.

Rockin’ the Street, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Johnson Avenue, Orofino — Trick-or-treating event for families and children. Business owners and community organizations will give our treats and organize games. There will also be karaoke. No cost.

Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat at church. No cost to participate.

Redemption Church Clarkston Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, 1301 Poplar St., Clarkston — Trunk-or-treat with decorated vehicles, including Lightning McQueen. No cost.

TLC Trunk-or-Treat, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat at Trinity Lutheran Church open to public.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston — Trunk-or-treat is free and open to the public.

Winchester Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, downtown Winchester — All are invited to trunk-or-treat.

Nezperce Hotel Murder, 6 p.m. Thursday, 312 Oak St., Nezperce — Murder mystery at hotel.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 26
Funeral/Service Directory
Local NewsOct. 26
A brief history of theater at the University of Idaho
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat
Local NewsOct. 26
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Related
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Local NewsOct. 26
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Local NewsOct. 26
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Local NewsOct. 25
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Local NewsOct. 25
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Local NewsOct. 25
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Cantwell: Invest in Americans and they will return the favor
Local NewsOct. 25
Cantwell: Invest in Americans and they will return the favor
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Local NewsOct. 25
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy