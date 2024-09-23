Hantavirus death reported in Whitman County

The first reported hantavirus death of the year in the state of Washington was in Whitman County.

Whitman County Public Health announced in a news release Friday that a county resident who had known local exposure to rodents died from hantavirus. The organization received a positive lab result Sunday.

Washington has between one to five confirmed hantavirus cases on average annually. This is the first confirmed case in Whitman County and the state in 2025.

Hantavirus is a rare but serious lung disease found in urine, droppings and saliva of infected rodents. Deer mice are carriers of the virus in Washington and usually do not show any signs of being ill while infected, according to Whitman County’s news release.

The disease can be transmitted by breathing in dust from fresh urine, droppings or nests of infected rodents. The risk is highest in closed-up areas like sheds, cabins or cars where rodents live.