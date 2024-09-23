Heat pumps part of the solution

Would you like to make your home or business more comfortable and maybe save money on heating and cooling costs while reducing emissions that contribute to extreme weather events? Increasingly, heat pumps are part of the solution. Sales of heat pumps continue to rise nationally (outpacing gas furnaces in certain markets). Today, about 16% of homes in the U.S. have heat pumps. What accounts for their growing popularity?

I decided to ask a satisfied customer. June Miner and I met in 2019, when she was assistant director at Troy Food Bank and I was a board member for a nonprofit grantmaking foundation. June had helped the food bank apply for funding for a portable air conditioner so low-income clients could shop and receive nutritional instruction in a more comfortable space. Refrigeration equipment in the facility sometimes raised indoor temperatures into the 90s.

June sought estimates from several HVAC companies and was especially intrigued by Redinger’s suggestion that a wall-mounted heat pump might be the ideal solution. Not only was the food bank stiflingly hot in the summer, but it was also uncomfortably chilly in the winter. A right-sized heat pump could address both of those problems.

The food bank was awarded the grant funding, and the results were so impressive that June has since installed modular “mini-split” heat pumps in her new home. She describes her Fujitsu units as “quiet and efficient” and says “they work beautifully.”

Heat pumps are more efficient than gas or electric furnace systems, using about ⅓ the energy. They do that by transferring heat between cool and warm spaces, rather than generating it. This means they can both heat and cool your house, giving you a heating system and an air conditioner. Annual savings after installing a heat pump can vary considerably depending on utility rates, how well your home is insulated and which heat pump you choose.

There are several types of heat pumps. Most are air-source (air-to-air) pumps, which move heat between indoor and outdoor air. These are adaptable to meet needs in old homes or new construction, in large spaces or small ones, in ducted centralized systems or structures with no ductwork at all (such as with electric baseboards). Modern variable speed heat pumps continue to work efficiently down to temperatures well below zero, and other types use backup heat during cold spells.

As the name suggests, ground-source or geothermal heat pumps collect heat from the earth for indoor use. They tend to be quieter, more efficient, more versatile for use in extreme climatic conditions, and longer-lasting than air-source heat pumps, but costlier and more complex to install.