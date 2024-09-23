Heat pumps part of the solution

Would you like to make your home or business more comfortable and maybe save money on heating and cooling costs while reducing emissions that contribute to extreme weather events? Increasingly, heat pumps are part of the solution. Sales of heat pumps continue to rise nationally (outpacing gas furnaces in certain markets). Today, about 16% of homes in the U.S. have heat pumps. What accounts for their growing popularity?
I decided to ask a satisfied customer. June Miner and I met in 2019, when she was assistant director at Troy Food Bank and I was a board member for a nonprofit grantmaking foundation. June had helped the food bank apply for funding for a portable air conditioner so low-income clients could shop and receive nutritional instruction in a more comfortable space. Refrigeration equipment in the facility sometimes raised indoor temperatures into the 90s.
June sought estimates from several HVAC companies and was especially intrigued by Redinger’s suggestion that a wall-mounted heat pump might be the ideal solution. Not only was the food bank stiflingly hot in the summer, but it was also uncomfortably chilly in the winter. A right-sized heat pump could address both of those problems.
The food bank was awarded the grant funding, and the results were so impressive that June has since installed modular “mini-split” heat pumps in her new home. She describes her Fujitsu units as “quiet and efficient” and says “they work beautifully.”
Heat pumps are more efficient than gas or electric furnace systems, using about ⅓ the energy. They do that by transferring heat between cool and warm spaces, rather than generating it. This means they can both heat and cool your house, giving you a heating system and an air conditioner. Annual savings after installing a heat pump can vary considerably depending on utility rates, how well your home is insulated and which heat pump you choose.
There are several types of heat pumps. Most are air-source (air-to-air) pumps, which move heat between indoor and outdoor air. These are adaptable to meet needs in old homes or new construction, in large spaces or small ones, in ducted centralized systems or structures with no ductwork at all (such as with electric baseboards). Modern variable speed heat pumps continue to work efficiently down to temperatures well below zero, and other types use backup heat during cold spells.
As the name suggests, ground-source or geothermal heat pumps collect heat from the earth for indoor use. They tend to be quieter, more efficient, more versatile for use in extreme climatic conditions, and longer-lasting than air-source heat pumps, but costlier and more complex to install.
Choosing a knowledgeable and reputable contractor is at least as important as choosing a right-sized, climate-appropriate heat pump with good warranty coverage and available components from a well-regarded manufacturer. In our cold climate, look for Energy Star Certified equipment with a multi-speed inverter compressor and variable-speed motor. As is true of any energy source, you will want to plan for back-up heat in case of outages or extreme cold. Check with friends and neighbors who have heat pumps. Ask them about their experience with the contractor and product they chose, and for their evaluation of the installation process and any subsequent service calls.
Factors to consider could include upfront costs, savings in energy bills, reduction of carbon pollution, the range of temperatures you want the system to work well in, and whether to go with ductless mini-splits or a ducted system. There may be options that allow your present heating system to remain in place.
Several top brands offer preferred dealer programs, with specialized training that helps installers meet manufacturers’ expectations. It may not be a dealbreaker, but it’s worth asking whether bidders on your project have that credential. Not all heat pumps are suited to all applications, so unless you have expertise, it’s helpful to seek advice from professionals and to compare written detailed cost estimates.
Costs for heat pumps vary widely according to the size and type of equipment, the type of refrigerant (with advancements expected in 2025), a building’s size and layout, efficiency of existing weatherization, complexity of installation, local permits, and possible rebates, low-interest loans and tax credits. To learn more, explore online resources and ask your utility provider and contractors whether they can help you navigate the evolving realm of energy-efficiency incentives.
As of this writing, the manufacturer of June’s Fujitsu heat pump is among several offering attractive rebates and long warranty periods of up to 12 years. June told me that her parents have also installed heat pumps, and that they work as well in their 3,700 square foot house as in her 976 square foot cottage.
Is a heat pump in your future?
Chaney lives in Moscow and is a member of the Moscow Climate Action Working Group. Saving Green is a column spearheaded by the Citizens Climate Lobby and the Climate Action Working Group. With suggestions or questions about this column, visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Palouse Chapter at cclpalouse.org.