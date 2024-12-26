Sections
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

High winds expected in the area today

According to the forecast, areas south and west of Grangeville could see 35- to 45-mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph

story image illustation

The National Weather Service at Spokane has issued high wind warnings and advisories today for much of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

According to the forecast, areas south and west of Grangeville could see 35- to 45-mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph starting about 2 a.m. and lasting until noon. Pomeroy, Clarkston, the Palouse and Camas Prairie are forecast to experience winds of 10 mph to 20 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph starting at 2 a.m. and lasting until about 3 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Blue Mountains in Washington and parts of the Bitterroot Range near Piece, Weippe, Dixie, Elk City, Lowell and Lolo Pass, where 3 inches to 6 inches of snow may accumulate above 4,000 feet and about an inch of snow at lower elevations.

