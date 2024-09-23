House introduces bill to ask feds to reconsider 2019 Medicaid waivers

BOISE — In yet another effort to reform Medicaid, the Legislature will consider asking the federal government to reconsider previous requests to change its program that were previously either rejected or never acted upon.

The requests were made in 2019 and would have sought changes such as adding work requirements to Idaho’s Medicaid expansion participants and requiring referrals from primary care providers for family planning services, such as seeking birth control, abortion or pregnancy services.

The House joint resolution, if passed, would be sent to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees Medicaid, then to the Idaho Congressional delegation and President Donald Trump.

In order for states to make certain changes in how they administer the program, they must submit a waiver to HHS.

The memorial was presented by Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, who has also sponsored two other bills this session that would require the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to seek a number of waivers in an effort to contain Medicaid costs, some of which are similar to those previously sought in 2019.

Redman told the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday that he worked on the resolution with David Ripley — the head of the anti-abortion group Idaho Chooses Life — and that Ripley had worked with the Congressional delegation.

When the health department submitted the family planning waiver, it was criticized by abortion-rights groups such as the advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood.

Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Great Northwest, told the Associated Press at the time that it was a “thinly masked attempt to cut off access to family planning providers such as Planned Parenthood.”

Rep. Ben Fuhriman, R-Shelley, had concerns about the language in the resolution that states there was “no formal response” to all the waivers.