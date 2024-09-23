Nearby History: How lentils came to Washington

In January, WSU Libraries opened an exhibit that explores the history of lentil-growing on the Palouse. “Against the Grain” takes a closer look at the communities that drove demand for lentils in the United States. Vegans, Black activists and environmentalists all supplied a market for dryland pulse agriculture, but the origin of the lentil lies with a religious community in a small town on the Palouse.

Members of the Seventh Day Adventist church of Farmington were the first in the area to cultivate lentils for sale. Their cultural background and dietary preferences made fertile ground for the pulse crop. Largely composed of German immigrants who had experienced persecution in Czarist Russia, the community settled in Farmington and established a small Seventh-day Adventist church in 1884.

Among the early members of that church were Jacob and Christina Wagner, both immigrants from Russia. In 1891 they purchased an 80-acre tract west of Farmington for $1,600 and built a two-room house for themselves and their five children. The family soon met with misfortune, however, when Jacob died in 1895 and Christina in 1896. By 1901, all five children and their caretakers had relocated to Oklahoma to establish new homesteads and escape financial hardship.

That would have been the end of the Wagners’ story in Farmington, and possibly of lentils’ story as well, if Jacob John (J. J.) Wagner had not returned six years later. Now 23 years old and married, he bought 100 acres of land near Farmington with his brother, David, starting anew where their parents had begun.

The family struggled in moving to Farmington. “Our first Sabbath in church was not so happy,” Wagner recalled. “As soon as the singing started (no organ) the tears flowed. It was all so different.”

Though David moved back to Oklahoma, Jacob and his wife, Mary Meier Wagner, remained. Their struggle to maintain a profitable farm was typical of the time until an opportunity arrived in the form of lentil seeds procured from a Mr. Martin, another Adventist, in 1916.