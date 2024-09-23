Hundreds voice support for science in Pullman demonstration

Nearly 300 people voiced their support for science Saturday in the town of Pullman where scientific research attracts workers and college students alike.
“Trump says cut back, we say fight back,” the crowd chanted as they marched from Cougar Plaza to Reaney Park.
The event was organized by Indivisible Palouse to protest federal research funding cuts. People made signs with messages like “Born to research, forced to fight fascists” and “Science saves lives, dump DOGE.”
Similar rallies were held in other cities across the country this week, including Washington, D.C. Washington State University students on Friday marched to the French Administration Building on the Pullman campus, according to The Daily Evergreen.
Shae Ortega was at both Pullman demonstrations and told the crowd on Saturday the protest is about standing up for science and each other.
“As long as we’ve got a strong sense of community and we’re here to help each other out I think we’ll be OK,” she said.
The Trump Administration has threatened to fire federal employees and cut funding to the agencies responsible for scientific research, including the National Institute of Health. .
Pullman area farmer Ian Clark has worked with WSU to conduct agricultural research. He spoke at Saturday’s event and said science will help protect the future of farming in America.
He said farmers need scientists to help them take the correct course to protect their environment.
“If we do something and it damages the soil, or it damages our environment to such a degree, you can’t take that back,” he said.
Clark estimates farmers have about 10 years before they need to use alternative ways to produce food. He said pesticide-resistant weeds and insects will alter how farmers grow crops. He said scientists, university research and the USDA can help farmers do that.
Pam Kohlmeier, a physician who ran to represent District 9 in the Washington state legislature, said she felt sorry for those on the Palouse who lost their job because of “this bad decision making in DC.”
She said these cuts will affect the local housing market, as well as people’s ability to feed themselves and their families.
Kohlmeier urged Democrats and Republicans to come together in support of these people who are at risk of losing their jobs.
“They don’t want their neighbor to be going to the food bank now because they were released from their research job,” she said.
