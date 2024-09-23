Idaho lawmakers on Monday removed about $38 million from state budgets for the coming year that would have gone to child care providers and to efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee of the Idaho Legislature voted to approve several of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s budgets after making the cuts. The budgets now go before the House and Senate with “do pass” recommendations.

The committee voted 17-2 to pass a budget without the child care stabilization grant. The $36 million grant from the federal American Recovery Plan Act would have gone to Idaho child care providers between July and September.

Those grants are designated for “access to reliable, high-quality, and affordable child care” via one-time cash grants to “help child care providers stay in business,” according to the budget request.

About 3,600 child care providers in Idaho have used the grants to boost wages of child care staff, according to Emily Allen, outreach and policy associate for Idaho Voices for Children.

The funding also supports child care subsidies for low-income families, according to the budget request.

“This is going to devastate a lot of child care providers and a lot of working families at a time when things are just getting back up and running,” Allen said.

Democratic members of JFAC from Boise — Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking and Rep. Colin Nash — voted against the revised budget. All other members of JFAC except for an absent/excused Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, voted in favor of the budget.

Another $43.1 million to fund child care stabilization grants from March through July has yet to be voted on by JFAC. That also comes from federal ARPA funds and has already been sent to Idaho for distribution. However, child care providers across the state fear that it, too, will be axed by the Idaho Legislature, said Allen, who said she has heard there’s not enough will to take it up in JFAC.

Child care providers knew the ARPA funds would come to an end; they just didn’t expect it to happen so soon, Allen said.

Without the funding assistance, they expect “to need to increase tuition rates, like, immediately” if they want to keep their employees, she said. Parents leaving the workforce because of unaffordable child care would affect the economy, she said.

“Working families … don’t have a lot of budget wiggle room at this point,” she said.