Idaho delegation mum so far on developments in D.C.

UPDATE AT 12:50 P.M.: Sen. Crapo, through his communications director Melanie B. Lawhorn, declined to "weigh in at the moment."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lewiston Tribune is asking members of the Idaho Congressional delegation if they support the reported actions of Elon Musk and his “Department of Government Efficiency” over the past 72 hours.

According to news reports, Musk, perhaps with the blessing of President Donald Trump, is attempting to shut down the United States Agency for International Development. A cadre of Musk loyalists has reportedly been installed at the Office of Personnel Management and locked senior civil servants out of the agency’s computer system. Other reports indicate Musk and his “DOGE” team have been given access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system that is akin to the federal government’s check book.

Musk, the world’s richest person, contributed a reported $250 million to support Trump’s election. The president has put him in charge of “DOGE” — a special commission charged with slashing federal spending. However, it is unclear what authority the commission actually has. Despite its name, it is not an official department or agency of the federal government.

Musk and his companies have several contracts with the federal government and he may have significant conflicts of interest when it comes to accessing government information and influencing how money is spent on projects involving his and his competitors' companies.