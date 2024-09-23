Idaho introduces two bills aimed at SNAP program

BOISE — An Idaho representative is proposing two changes to the state food-assistance program.
Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, proposed two bills aimed at the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP; one would require the state health department to ask the federal government to allow the state to exclude purchases of soda and candy from SNAP-eligible items, and the other would add photo identification to the benefit cards used for the program, known as EBT cards.
The House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously introduced both bills, but members had questions.
The bill to add photo ID would cost an anticipated $738,300 in one-time costs to get it going, and another $411,418 in ongoing costs.
Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, said he had concerns about the “hefty” financial impact.
Rep. Ben Fuhriman, R-Shelley, noted that the federal government pays for all the funding on the EBT cards.
“If all those funds are federal funds, is it really the state’s place to start enforcing the federal government’s inability to enforce their own rules?” Fuhriman asked Redman.
Redman said he wanted the state to address food insecurity issues by not allowing “fraud to happen behind the scene in trading of cards.”
Fuhriman later said he would vote to introduce the bill, but did not think he could support it as it was currently written.
Rep. Faye Thompson, R-McCall, asked about people who have disabilities who may not be able to go the grocery themselves. Redman responded that the person could grant power of attorney for another person to use their EBT card on their behalf.
The bill would allow for exemptions to households that don’t include adult members, households in which all adult members are age 60 or older, and households in which all adult members have religious objections to being photographed.
The other bill would require the state to seek a waiver from the federal government in order to change how it administers its food-assistance program. If the waiver is not obtained, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director would be required to “request such a waiver annually” until one is granted.
Redman said this was meant to address the “junk food epidemic in the country.”
If the waiver is obtained, the ban on candy purchases with an EBT card would apply to “a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruit, nuts or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of confections, bars, drops, or pieces.” It would not include any items that contain more than 10% flour by weight or require refrigeration.
Soda would be defined as nonalcoholic beverages that contain “natural or artificial sweeteners.” It would not include beverages that contain milk or milk substitutes, that are greater than 50% vegetable juice or fruit juice by volume, or require preparation before consumption, such as powders or concentrates.
Thompson expressed concerns about this bill as well.
“Where do we draw the line on regulating what people eat or buy with SNAP or any other funds?” Thompson asked Redman.
She mentioned when New York City attempted to enact a law regulating the sale of large soda drinks; this was struck down by the state’s highest court in 2014.
Redman said he thought it was appropriate to put regulations on a government-funded program, and to address potential health risks that could impact “the whole system.”
This bill was also unanimously introduced, which allows it to come back for a full hearing.
