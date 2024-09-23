Idaho introduces two bills aimed at SNAP program

BOISE — An Idaho representative is proposing two changes to the state food-assistance program.

Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, proposed two bills aimed at the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP; one would require the state health department to ask the federal government to allow the state to exclude purchases of soda and candy from SNAP-eligible items, and the other would add photo identification to the benefit cards used for the program, known as EBT cards.

The House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously introduced both bills, but members had questions.

The bill to add photo ID would cost an anticipated $738,300 in one-time costs to get it going, and another $411,418 in ongoing costs.

Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, said he had concerns about the “hefty” financial impact.

Rep. Ben Fuhriman, R-Shelley, noted that the federal government pays for all the funding on the EBT cards.

“If all those funds are federal funds, is it really the state’s place to start enforcing the federal government’s inability to enforce their own rules?” Fuhriman asked Redman.

Redman said he wanted the state to address food insecurity issues by not allowing “fraud to happen behind the scene in trading of cards.”

Fuhriman later said he would vote to introduce the bill, but did not think he could support it as it was currently written.

Rep. Faye Thompson, R-McCall, asked about people who have disabilities who may not be able to go the grocery themselves. Redman responded that the person could grant power of attorney for another person to use their EBT card on their behalf.