Idaho lawmakers raise $5k in gift drive

BOISE — Teens and early adults who age out of foster care aren’t exactly helped by traditional toy drive items as they begin to try to build their lives as independent adults.

On Friday afternoon, a couple of Idaho lawmakers and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare staff unloaded a van full of toasters, kitchen utensils, kitchen knives, air fryers, blankets and more items that a young person might want if they were venturing out to live on their own.

The drive was the first of what’s anticipated to be an annual effort to help Idaho’s young people who are transitioning out of the state child welfare system, which can happen at age 18 or, if kids opt into extended foster care, at age 21.

The effort was led by Luisa Uribe-Holtzclaw, who is married to Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian.

Uribe-Holtzclaw said she and her husband have considered fostering as they’ve been trying to grow their family. This put her in contact with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Alex Adams, who then directed Uribe-Holtzclaw to the extended foster care program.

“Imagine that — when you’re 18, right? You’re still a kid, and now you have to face the world,” Uribe-Holtzclaw said Friday. “You don’t have a family behind you, and you might feel that there’s not even a community behind you. So we wanted to give them a little bit of hope, show them that there is a community that cares.”

She and her husband worked with Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, who recently became the House Republican caucus chairperson.

Crane said he emailed the majority caucus members letting them know about the effort and that he had made the first donation.

“From then, it just took off momentum-wise,” Crane said. “We had, all over the state, legislators contacting us wanting to make donations and support.”

The effort raised $5,000 from legislators and others, and generated about three gifts for every young person.