Idaho legislators consider state ‘DOGE’ task force

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature may be looking to create its own “DOGE.”

The House State Affairs Committee on Friday unanimously passed House Bill 364, which would create a nine-member legislative task force to “review government efficiency.”

The effort is named for the new federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

“Government inefficiencies, redundancies and regulatory burdens contribute to unnecessary costs and operational delays, and they hinder economic growth and effective public service that we are here to do,” bill sponsor Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, said.

Under the bill, the task force would be made up of three members of the House appointed by the House speaker, three senators appointed by the Senate president pro tempore, and three members of the budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. The committee would be required to meet at least twice a year and be compensated for their time spent out-of-session.

The group would be authorized to appoint up to two nonlegislators with technical expertise as nonvoting advisers. The bill also would require the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, “whenever doing so would increase the DOGE task force’s efficiency.”

The bill would authorize the committee to create three subgroups on “regulator accountability,” “budget accountability,” and “government operations and oversight.”

Rep. Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome, noted that nationally, President Donald Trump recently signaled the department would be scaling back from recent broad federal layoffs, which had drawn a number of lawsuits and concern among some Republican lawmakers.