Idaho OKs new expenses for school choice tax credit

BOISE — State budget writers on Tuesday approved seven additional full-time staff for the Idaho Tax Commission to handle the extra work related to the newly passed school choice tax credit.

The new positions would cost $550,000, which would come out of the $50 million that had been associated with House Bill 93 — this cost had not initially been anticipated when lawmakers voted on the legislation. The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) voted 17-2, with one absent, to pass the enhancement budget for the tax commission.

“We put the best information we had on the fiscal note in the House when we ran that,” committee co-Chairperson and HB 93 co-sponsor Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said Tuesday. “And then there was some late-breaking information by the time it got to the Senate, and this, this motion reflects what the latest information was from the tax commission when it went through the Senate.”

House Bill 93, signed by the governor in February, will allow families to receive a tax credit of up to $5,000 per student, or $7,500 per student with a disability, for educational expenses, which may include private school tuition.

Households earning 300% of the federal poverty guidelines or below may be able to receive the funds as an advance rather than a credit back on their taxes. An income at 300% of the federal poverty level for a four-person household is $96,450, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill’s passage marked the first time Idaho will allow state funds to go to private K-12 education.