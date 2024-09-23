BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan on Wednesday highlighted the experiences of rural judges, who are covering increasingly large caseloads and traveling across wide swaths of land in his annual State of the Judiciary address.

The judicial branch this year is asking for significant pay increases and four new judges in Kootenai, Bonneville and Twin Falls counties to address issues with workloads, recruitment and retention.

“Those solutions have become untenable and are limiting traveling judges’ effectiveness,” Bevan said of judges traveling across counties to help cover cases.

Judges assisting in Kootenai County now cover nearly a full month’s work, which reduces their ability to serve in their own counties, Bevan said. Bonneville County is seeing high volumes of hearings seeking temporary orders, which are emergencies that must be dealt with as soon as possible. Twin Falls County has had three magistrate judges for the last 35 years, despite population growth.

Before the legislative session, Bevan announced major changes the branch would be requesting this year, including increasing judicial pay by around 30% to address issues with judges retiring early to become attorneys and a lack of applicants for openings, the Idaho Press previously reported. Idaho ranks 48th in the nation for judicial pay, according to the 2024 survey from the National Center for State Courts.

Bevan told lawmakers Wednesday that some rural judges spend as many as 200 hours a year on the road traveling from courthouse to courthouse.

“The travel and time on the bench combined leave little time for research and decision writing, which is much of what a district judge is required to do,” Bevan said.

This year, the branch’s recommendation is to set trial court judges’ salaries close to $200,000, which was based on Idaho’s market as well as nearby states’ judicial pay. Every neighboring state exempt Montana pays district judges more.