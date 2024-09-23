Idaho winery survives ‘fire and ice’

A north Idaho winery is looking forward to a better harvest after having experienced a year of “fire and ice.”

Rivaura Estate Vineyard & Winery, a family-run operation located in Juliaetta next to the Clearwater River, is used to dealing with weather-related challenges in a climate that experiences four seasons.

This past year, though, was an especially difficult journey.

It started with a cold snap in January that led to temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees. The buds on the grape vines died, which led to lower production.

“Yields were definitely way down than they have been for the past couple years,” said Vince Hewett, assistant winemaker.

Vince helps operate the business with fellow winemaker Lane Hewett.

In the summertime, Juliaetta experienced the devastating Gwen Fire that spread nearly 30,000 acres and destroyed nearly 150 structures. One of its victims was Colter’s Creek, another Juliaetta winery and vineyard that was forced to close after being damaged by the flames.