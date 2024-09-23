Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Idaho winery survives ‘fire and ice’

Juliaetta business hopes to bounce back strong from difficult 2024 harvest

Anthony Kuipers
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Rows of dormant grapevines stretch across the Rivaura Estate Vineyards Friday in Juliaetta.
Rows of dormant grapevines stretch across the Rivaura Estate Vineyards Friday in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Award winning wines from Rivaura Estate sit on display Friday at the winery in Juliaetta.
Award winning wines from Rivaura Estate sit on display Friday at the winery in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
An event space of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery is decorated for the holidays Friday in Juliaetta.
An event space of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery is decorated for the holidays Friday in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dormant grapevines spread across the Rivaura Estate Vineyards Friday in Juliaetta.
Dormant grapevines spread across the Rivaura Estate Vineyards Friday in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A tag marks grape varieties Friday within the rows of grapes at the Rivaura Estate Vineyards in Juliaetta.
A tag marks grape varieties Friday within the rows of grapes at the Rivaura Estate Vineyards in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A tasting room of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery is decorated for the holidays Friday in Juliaetta.
A tasting room of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery is decorated for the holidays Friday in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Wines sit on the bar of the tasting room of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery Friday in Juliaetta.
Wines sit on the bar of the tasting room of Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery Friday in Juliaetta.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A north Idaho winery is looking forward to a better harvest after having experienced a year of “fire and ice.”

Rivaura Estate Vineyard & Winery, a family-run operation located in Juliaetta next to the Clearwater River, is used to dealing with weather-related challenges in a climate that experiences four seasons.

This past year, though, was an especially difficult journey.

It started with a cold snap in January that led to temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees. The buds on the grape vines died, which led to lower production.

“Yields were definitely way down than they have been for the past couple years,” said Vince Hewett, assistant winemaker.

Vince helps operate the business with fellow winemaker Lane Hewett.

In the summertime, Juliaetta experienced the devastating Gwen Fire that spread nearly 30,000 acres and destroyed nearly 150 structures. One of its victims was Colter’s Creek, another Juliaetta winery and vineyard that was forced to close after being damaged by the flames.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The blaze reached Rivaura’s doorstep as well. Volunteers and water trucks were able to fend off the fire, which crawled up to the vineyard and near the tasting room, Vince said.

He said they were “very fortunate” they were able to suppress the fire.

The spring and fall months were much kinder to Rivaura. Vince said the springtime rains and the prolonged mild fall weather allowed the grapes to ripen and reach full maturity.

The Hewett’s are used to dealing with the extreme weather in their part of the Northwest. They recalled a streak of 115-degree days in summer 2021 that prevented their plants from developing.

They managed to overcome these challenges and remain optimistic about the upcoming harvest.

Assistant winemaker Lane said they hope their yields come back so their inventory can recover and that they won’t see another “year of fire and ice.”

Rivaura has tasting rooms located in Juliaetta and Coeur d’Alene.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 14
Umphenour stands silent rather than enter plea
Local NewsDec. 14
United fights to Denver end this winter
Local NewsDec. 14
Honor yourself and loved ones this holiday season
Local NewsDec. 14
Moscow City Council to discuss East City Park stage
Related
36-year-old man enters guilty plea for attempting to elude, admitted to leading troopers on high speed chase near Colfax
Local NewsDec. 14
36-year-old man enters guilty plea for attempting to elude, admitted to leading troopers on high speed chase near Colfax
Whitman County Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees
Local NewsDec. 14
Whitman County Humane Society offering discounted adoption fees
Cost of public defense could rise on Palouse
Local NewsDec. 14
Cost of public defense could rise on Palouse
Rivaura persists despite a year of tribulations
Local NewsDec. 14
Rivaura persists despite a year of tribulations
Helping kids through hands-on learning
Local NewsDec. 14
Helping kids through hands-on learning
Man pleads guilty after high-speed chase
Local NewsDec. 14
Man pleads guilty after high-speed chase
Helping students learn through play
Local NewsDec. 14
Helping students learn through play
Flights between Denver and Lewiston will stop this winter
Local NewsDec. 14
Flights between Denver and Lewiston will stop this winter
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy