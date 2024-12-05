Inslee cheered by salmon groups for fish-friendly executive order

Salmon advocates praised Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday for an executive order that reaffirms the state’s commitment to a recent salmon recovery agreement in the Columbia River basin.

His order, issued Tuesday, directs state agencies to cooperate with the state of Oregon and the Nez Perce, Warm Springs, Yakama and Umatilla tribes as they work with the federal government to implement the Columbia Basin Restoration Initiative.

The tribes and federal government struck the deal that shelves for up to 10 years a lawsuit over the harm that Snake and Columbia River dams cause to the fish. In exchange for pausing litigation, the federal government agreed to help the tribes, in partnership with Oregon and Washington, to take steps to improve salmon habitat while also studying ways to replace the hydropower, transportation and irrigation services provided by the four lower Snake River dams if they are ever breached.