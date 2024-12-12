Introducing Sunflare, Washington State University’s next apple

Washington State University has named its newest apple, WA 64, Sunflare.

The university announced in a news release Tuesday the variety that’s a cross between Honeycrisp and Pink Lady will reach grocery stores in 2029.

Sunflare is the third apple released by the WSU breeding Program. Their most notable variety is the Cosmic Crisp, which launched in 2019.

The new apple was first bred in 1998 at WSU’s Columbia View Research Orchard. Over the years, breeders tested thousands of trees in search of one outstanding variety.

WSU holds a patent on WA 64, and has filed trademark applications for the Sunflare brand name.