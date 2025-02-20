Judge denies Kohberger’s motions to suppress evidence

Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler denied all of Bryan Kohberger’s motions to suppress evidence in the 2022 Moscow quadruple murder case.

Nearly four weeks after hearing verbal arguments from the defense, Hippler denied their motions to suppress everything from genetic information, arrest warrants and Kohberger’s online accounts.

Hippler also denied Kohberger’s request for a Franks Hearing, which is held if there is suspicion that police intentionally or recklessly omitted evidence.

The defense argued Kohberger’s constitutional rights were violated when police did not secure a warrant to investigate his DNA. The police used a genealogy database to search for a genetic match, which the defense claimed violated Kohberger’s privacy. Kohberger’s DNA was allegedly found on a knife sheath left at the crime scene.

Hippler ruled there is no reasonable expectation of privacy for DNA left at a crime scene. Additionally, Kohberger’s DNA was not analyzed for anything other than identifying purposes. Kohberger’s DNA was compared to his relatives’ genetic information, which Hippler stated was voluntarily given to this database. Therefore, their privacy was not violated, he said.

Hippler also decided law enforcement legally found DNA from a trash bin at Kohberger’s parent’s home in Pennsylvania, where he later was arrested.

Kohberger’s arrest also came into question, as the defense argued his rights were violated when police quickly knocked on the door and announced their presence before they entered his parents’ home. His attorneys claimed there was a Miranda violation when they arrested him.

Hippler said police were right to perform an abbreviated “knock-and-announce” because they had reason to believe Kohberger was destroying evidence and possibly dangerous. Police allegedly observed Kohberger enter his parents’ garage shortly after 1 a.m. and then later enter the kitchen wearing rubber gloves and handling a plastic baggie. Police suspected he was throwing away evidence from his vehicle.

Police also believed Kohberger was in possession of a gun and potentially violent, which justified the way they entered his home, Hippler argued.