Juliaetta’s early wellness influencer: Dr. Robert Foster

The wellness industry is seemingly everywhere. Everyone wants to sell you diets, supplements, hormone therapies and cleanses to right your bodily “wrongs.” History shows us that these concepts are nothing new and that the 20th century saw its own versions of these wellness practices. Early medicine shows combined theater, entertainment, trickery and the promise of miracle cures — for a price. Later, medicine shows morphed into individual clinics. Juliaetta had its own wellness influencer in Dr. Robert Foster.

Dr. Foster and his wife, Nannie Nichols, moved from San Francisco to Juliaetta and established a medical practice there in 1903. Foster had previously studied medicine in Kentucky. He specialized in cancer treatments, although he claimed to treat a wide variety of ailments. The couple moved into a large home at the corner of Fourth and State streets, and Dr. Foster began practicing out of his home, establishing Foster’s Osteopathic Sanitarium. He later changed the name to the Foster School of Healing.

In 1908, Dr. Foster constructed the Stump Building at 215 Main Street to accommodate his growing practice. Around the same time, he also began teaching students in his methods. In addition to cancer treatments, Dr. Foster saw patients with issues related to the digestive and nervous systems, and skin disorders. Despite Dr. Foster’s legitimate certifications and training, he believed that people could heal themselves through mental suggestion, with magnetism, telepathy, natural foods and the power of intuition.

By this time, Dr. Foster seems to have moved away from western medicine, turning instead to osteopathy, suggestive therapeutics and medical electricity. He mixed his own salves and could even cure skin cancer without a knife. Stories abounded about how he could just look at someone and diagnose their ailment without even touching them.

Some criticized his “charlatan” practices and labeled him a “quack,” while other doctors called his methods unscientific, claiming Foster declared someone cancerous just to receive payment for treatment. Despite these criticisms, Dr. Foster’s methods seemed to have some success, and word spread, bringing people to Juliaetta seeking his cures.