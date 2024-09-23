Knights of Columbus steelhead derby this weekend

Members of the Knights of Columbus will hold the charitable organization’s annual Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby on the Snake River on Saturday and Sunday
The 36th edition of the derby kicks off at 12 a.m. Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday. The group’s raffle and German sausage dinner will follow at the Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Catholic School gym at Colton.
Prizes will be awarded for the six heaviest fish, the smallest fish and the heaviest weight of total fish caught by one angler. Successful derby anglers will also be eligible to win a drawing and all derby participants will be entered in another drawing. The top prizes for the heaviest steelhead is $100.
Weigh stations will be located at Nisqually John Landing, Blyton Landing and near the Greenbelt Boat Ramp in Clarkston. Weigh stations will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Interested anglers may request registration information by mailing or calling the following:
Gary Riedner, 1001 Bald Butte Road, Colton, WA 99113; (509) 229-3570.
Nick Weber, 201 Bald Butte Road, Colton, WA 99113; (509) 592-0669.
S&S Custom Cabinets, 609 Broadway St. (U.S. Highway 195), Colton, WA 99113; Greg Schultheis, (509) 229-3981.
The entry fee of $20 must be received before Saturday. The post-derby dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School gym in Colton. Raffle tickets will be available in advance or at the door for $1 each, six for $5, or 12 for $10. A separate raffle for a steelhead fishing rod will be held. Tickets for that drawing will be $2 each or three for $5.
Colton Knights of Columbus is a charitable organization and uses the proceeds from the steelhead derby to support many community charities and activities including scholarships, food baskets, youth activities, Coats 4 Kids and local schools.